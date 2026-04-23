Mike Smith, 59, Targets Oldest Kentucky Derby Win as 'Big Money' Documentary Tracks Historic Run

The official poster for the documentary Big Money: The Mike Smith Story, which chronicles the living legend as he prepares to chase another historic win at the Kentucky Derby at age 59.

As 59-year-old jockey Mike Smith chases history at the Kentucky Derby, Long Odds Productions releases the official teaser for the documentary BIG MONEY.

This isn't just a documentary, it's personal. Mike trusted me with his story because we're family. And together, we're telling it the right way: the faith, the pressure, the sacrifices.” — Joshua Melendez, Creator / Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the racing world turns its attention to Churchill Downs this May, one name continues to defy time. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, the 2018 Triple Crown winner aboard Justify and the all-time record holder for Breeders' Cup wins, is set to make a historic 29th appearance at the Kentucky Derby, pursuing yet another milestone in a career already defined by greatness.At the same time, a different kind of legacy is being unveiled. Long Odds Productions has released the first official teaser for Big Money: The Mike Smith Story , a documentary that goes beyond the wins, the records, and the spotlight, offering the first true look at the man behind one of horse racing's most iconic careers.While many have attempted to tell Smith's story, he entrusted this one to family. That trust belongs to one person: Creator and Executive Producer Joshua Melendez, whose bond with Smith made this level of access possible. Melendez assembled the team, bringing together Producer Charles Ashley III and Director Rah Johnson to build a unified creative vision rooted in honesty that no outside production could replicate."This isn't just a documentary, it's personal," says Melendez. "Mike trusted me with his story because we're family. And together, we're telling it the right way: the faith, the pressure, the sacrifices, and what it really takes to stay at the top for decades."The teaser arrives at a pivotal moment. Fresh off a commanding victory aboard So Happy at the 2026 Santa Anita Derby, Smith now heads into the Kentucky Derby with a chance to become the oldest jockey in history to win the race, a record currently held by Bill Shoemaker, who was 54 when he won in 1986. Smith is 59.Big Money is not a retrospective. It is a real-time journey, rolling cameras as Smith chases history through the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, the Belmont, and beyond. Long Odds Productions is riding with him through every race, every moment, and every decision of what may be one of the most remarkable chapters in the history of American sport.The official teaser trailer is now live at BigMoneyMikeSmith.com, offering a first look at a story that is still being written.About Long Odds ProductionsLong Odds Productions is an Albuquerque-based production company co-founded by Joshua Melendez, Charles Ashley, and Rah Johnson focused on high-stakes documentary filmmaking built on rare access and real stories.About Joshua MelendezJoshua Melendez is a SAG actor represented by Presley Talent Agency and the Creator and Executive Producer of Big Money: The Mike Smith Story. His work spans film, television, and documentary production rooted in authentic storytelling and real human access.Media ContactJoshua MelendezCreator / Executive Producer, Long Odds Productionsjosh@longoddsproductions.com(505) 620-4837

Big Money: The Mike Smith Story (Teaser)

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