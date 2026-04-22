Legendary Attorney Donald Chesworth Announces Retirement After Five-Decade-Long Legal Career

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 50 years in the legal profession, Donald Chesworth, a respected former Managing Partner, has announced his retirement.Attorneys are inextricably tied to justice in the United States; their counsel is a constitutionally guaranteed right. And yet it is rare for a single attorney to serve justice in so many capacities as Donald Chesworth has. Mr. Chesworth’s vast experience in public service has been to the benefit of the community, his clients, colleagues, and the New York State justice system itself.Mr. Chesworth knew he wanted to be an attorney long before stepping foot into Yale Law School.“In high school I knew I wanted to become a lawyer, and my father encouraged me to purse that passion,” said Chesworth.After earning his J.D. from Yale in 1966, Mr. Chesworth entered federal civil service as a special agent in the FBI. There he worked on cases he could not have accessed otherwise. In addition to heading all investigations of organized crime in Monroe County, he imparted his legal knowledge to others in law enforcement as both an advisor and instructor.After serving as the Second Assistant District Attorney of Monroe County for five years, Mr. Chesworth became District Attorney in 1981. His time in the Monroe County DA’s office impressed upon him the gravity of his position as a public servant with the potential to impact public policy. Time spent as a prosecutor expanded his perspective and would serve him well for the remainder of his legal career.In 1983, Mr. Chesworth accepted the opportunity to gain another vantage on the justice system when Governor Mario Cuomo appointed him the ninth superintendent of the New York State Police. His legal acumen, dedication to public service, and unswerving commitment to ethics impelled him to develop the Trooper Foundation: a nonprofit dedicated to helping NYS police better serve the public.By managing donations of goods and services to the NYS police, the Trooper Foundation resolved an ethical problem: fear from both troopers and the public that donated goods and services might be misconstrued as inappropriate. The Trooper Foundation enabled the public to support those protecting their communities with donations of everything from special training to microwaves. Other notable accomplishments from his tenure as superintendent include increasing the size of the force, initiating sobriety road checks, and establishing the Forensic Sciences unit.In 1987, Mr. Chesworth brought his diverse public service experiences with him to private law practice where he has served thousands of clients. From 1990–1996, he served as Chairman of the Temporary State Commission of Investigation. During that time, he and Wayne Harris founded the firm of Harris & Chesworth, the predecessor firm of Harris, Chesworth, Johnstone & Welch, LLP."For 30 years I worked closely with Don Chesworth on litigation for clients in two law firms,” said Eugene Welch, retired Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC. “He always kept the client's interests as our goal. But he also always had a calming influence on everyone: the clients, the opponents, and the attorneys without giving up anything. He made sure we followed the law and the ethics in every situation. It was fun and my honor to work with him."Mr. Chesworth joined Tully Rinckey PLLC in September 2018 as Managing Partner of the firm’s Rochester office, helping both clients and fellow attorneys in matters of business law, criminal law, real estate law, and litigation. His eight years at the firm have been defined by a resolute commitment to ethics and dedication to his many clients.“When Mathew Tully and I founded this firm, we envisioned leaders who would carry our values forward with purpose and conviction,” said Greg Rinckey, Founding Partner at Tully Rinckey. “Don has done exactly that. His leadership as Managing Partner has left a lasting imprint on our culture and our future.”“As a founding partner, it has been incredibly meaningful to watch Don guide this firm with such purpose and care,” said Mathew Tully. “His tenure as Managing Partner reflects the very best of what we set out to build.”Mr. Chesworth’s commitment to the community and civic service has not wavered. Upon leaving the civil service to pursue private practice, he maintained ties with the Monroe County Chiefs of Police Association, and the State and Provincial Division of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 1989 serving as counsel and legal advisor. He has worked closely with the Humane Society of Rochester and Monroe County, the Rochester Community Boating Foundation, Rochester Area Crimestoppers, the New York State Trooper Foundation and Lifespan.“Working alongside Don has been both an honor and a privilege,” said Anthony Kuhn, Managing Partner of Tully Rinckey’s Buffalo, and Syracuse offices. “Beyond his accomplishments as managing partner, he has been a trusted colleague and friend whose guidance and perspective have meant a great deal to me. His impact on this firm is immeasurable.”In 2025, Mr. Chesworth was selected as a Lifetime Achievement honoree by the New York Legal Awards in recognition for his commitment to the practice of law, and generosity with his mentorship.“Don's tenure as Managing Partner has been defined by steady leadership and an unwavering dedication to developing others," said Michael Macomber, CEO of Tully Rinckey PLLC. "He understood that the strength of a firm lies in its people, and he made mentoring attorneys a priority every day. His influence will continue to be felt in the countless careers he helped shape.”“From an operational standpoint, leaders like Don are rare,” said Graig Cortelyou, Global Chief Operating Officer of Tully Rinckey PLLC. “He didn’t just manage a team, he built a culture of accountability, mentorship, and excellence that will continue to influence how we operate firmwide.”Tully Rinckey PLLC is grateful to Mr. Chesworth for his guidance, where his impact will be felt for decades to come.For more information on Mr. Chesworth’s retirement, please contact Scott Brewster at (518) 640-1261 or via email at sbrewster@tullylegal.com

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