Jackrabbit Technologies Releases 2026 Youth Activity Center Benchmark Reports, Revealing Industry Growth Trends

Youth Activity Center Industry Benchmark Report

The most comprehensive benchmark data to help dance studios, swim schools, gymnastics gyms, and youth programs improve enrollment, retention, and profitability

Our mission is to help youth activity centers grow successfully without losing what makes them unique.” — Mark Mahoney, Co-Founder of Jackrabbit Technologies

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackrabbit Technologies, the leading provider of cloud-based class management software for youth activity centers, today announced the release of its 2026 Industry Benchmark Reports—the most comprehensive analysis of performance trends across dance studios, swim schools, gymnastics gyms, cheer programs, and multi-activity youth centers.Built on four years of aggregated, anonymized data from more than 3,500 youth activity businesses worldwide, the 2026 reports deliver actionable benchmark data across enrollment and retention trends, revenue performance, operational efficiency, and staffing insights. Unlike traditional survey-based reports, Jackrabbit’s data-driven insights provide a real-world, accurate view of what’s working in today’s youth activity industry.For owners and operators searching for ways to grow enrollment, increase retention, improve profitability, and streamline operations, these reports offer a clear roadmap backed by real performance data.“Each year, we analyze data from youth activity centers around the world to uncover what drives success,” said Mark Mahoney, Co-Founder of Jackrabbit Technologies. “The 2026 benchmark data shows encouraging trends—stabilizing enrollment, stronger retention, and increased confidence in pricing and operations. Our mission is to help youth activity centers grow successfully without losing what makes them unique.” 2026 Benchmark Reports Key Insights:- Enrollment and retention trends across dance studios, swim schools, and youth activity centers- Revenue and pricing benchmarks to improve profitability- Operational efficiency metrics for scaling programs effectively- Workforce insights to attract and retain staff in a competitive marketThe 2026 Benchmark Reports are available in three specific editions: class-based programs, swim schools, and dance studios. Each report is delivered through a personalized, interactive experience, where business owners can compare their performance against industry benchmarks and gain tailored insights to guide decision-making.To help businesses apply these insights, Jackrabbit will also host a series of free masterclass-style webinars from April through July 2026, covering:- Operational efficiency and automation- Enrollment growth and retention strategies- Financial performance and pricing optimization- Workforce management and staffing trends- Future outlook for youth activity centers with insights from real ownersAbout Jackrabbit TechnologiesJackrabbit Technologies is the industry leader in providing cloud-based class management software to youth activity centers, including swim schools, gymnastics & cheer gyms, and dance studios, serving more than 17,000 schools in 35 countries. Jackrabbit delivers innovative, feature-rich solutions, including enrollment and registration management, billing, and staff and parent portals. As a SaaS solution, Jackrabbit Technologies empowers organizations through modern technology by helping owners and office staff streamline and grow operations to operate more efficiently, so they can get back to supporting the youth activity industry. Learn more by visiting the Jackrabbit Technologies' Newsroom ( https://hubs.la/Q04cPffM0 ).For more information, visit www.jackrabbittech.com

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