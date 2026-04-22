57th Street Chiropractic Welcomes Everest Chiropractic Patients in Care Transition

Dr. Gregg D. Rubinstein at 57th Street Chiropractic in Midtown Manhattan is pleased to announce the transition of patient care from Everest Chiropractic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregg D. Rubinstein at 57th Street Chiropractic in Midtown Manhattan is pleased to announce the transition of patient care from Everest Chiropractic , effective April 7, 2026.This transition comes as Dr. Gabe Nadel moves to practicing full-time in New Jersey to spend more time with his family.Having previously worked alongside Dr. Rubinstein, Dr. Nadel expressed strong confidence in the transition: “I have had the privilege to work out of his office… and saw and experienced his work personally. I am confident his skill and level of caring will be a great fit for you.”What Patients Can Expect: Everest Chiropractic patients will experience a smooth and supportive transition, including:Continuity of Care: All patient records, including medical files and imaging, will be securely transferred to ensure uninterrupted care.Scheduled Appointments: Existing appointments after April 6, 2026, will be honored at the new location, just two buildings over in Midtown: 119 West 57th Street, Suite 207, New York, NYFamiliar Support: Members of the Everest Chiropractic team will assist during the transition period.Insurance Compatibility: 57th Street Chiropractic maintains similar fee structures and accepts many of the same insurance plans.About 57th Street Chiropractic in Midtown Manhattan: Founded in 1991, 57th Street Chiropractic has built a trusted reputation in New York City for excellence in perinatal and pediatric chiropractic care. He’s dedicated to helping children and adults to lead active, healthy, drug-free lives.With more than 34 years of experience in Midtown Manhattan, Dr. Gregg Rubinstein is known for his warm, attentive approach and gentle, specific adjustments. His goal is to support Manhattan families to live life without limits, with fewer signs of dysfunction such as colic, sleep issues, constipation, reflux, chronic headaches, sciatica, vertigo, and more.Dr. Rubinstein has a Webster Technique certification through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association. This technique is especially useful for pregnant women to improve their neurobiomechanical function as they prepare for labor and delivery. His service to the profession as the President of the New York Chiropractic Council and his reputation as a caring chiropractor speak for themselves.What Patients Say: “I absolutely love coming here. Went for the first time the other day. I am 9 months pregnant, and I have been suffering badly from neck, hip, and back pain…Dr. Rubinstein evaluated me, took his time educating me, and letting me know exactly what type of pain I was suffering from and why. He proceeded to adjust me, and I felt instant relief! I went back today for more adjustments and I am so happy that I did. Most of my pain is gone, and I can actually move with way more ease, even lift my legs way higher. I definitely recommend him if you need a chiropractor.” Ang R.Current and prospective patients are encouraged to reach out with any questions or to learn more.

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