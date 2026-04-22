This Earth Day, Pet Industry Sees Growing Shift Away from Traditional Plastic Dog Chews

BetterBone by Blue Standard Highlights Alternative Materials as Sustainability Demands Increase

Pet parents seek products that meet performance and sustainability goals. Manufacturers face the challenge of fulfilling these expectations without relying on traditional materials.” — Chisholm Weaver, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterBone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As sustainability continues to influence consumer purchasing decisions, attention is expanding to categories that have historically seen limited innovation, including dog chew toys.Traditionally manufactured from nylon and other petroleum-based materials, dog chews contribute to landfill waste and have raised broader questions around environmental impact and material safety. As a result, some companies are beginning to explore alternative approaches. BetterBone , a plant-based dog chew brand developed by materials company Blue Standard, represents one example of this shift. The product line is designed as an alternative to traditional nylon chews, using natural, food-grade ingredients intended to reduce reliance on petroleum-based inputs.Evolving Consumer Expectations:According to the American Pet Products Association, more than 70% of pet owners report considering sustainability in their purchasing decisions. While this trend has influenced areas such as pet food and packaging, durable pet products have been slower to adapt.“Pet parents are increasingly looking for products that align with both performance expectations and sustainability goals,” said Chisholm Weaver, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterBone. “The challenge for manufacturers is finding ways to meet those expectations without relying on traditional material systems.”Material Innovation in Pet Products:BetterBone products are manufactured without nylon or petroleum-based plastics and incorporate renewable materials. The company also reports reductions in carbon emissions and non-renewable resource use during production, alongside efforts to implement recyclable packaging and responsible sourcing practices.These developments reflect a broader trend within the pet industry, where companies are beginning to evaluate material sourcing, lifecycle impact, and manufacturing processes more closely.Industry Implications:While still an emerging area, alternative material solutions in categories like dog chews may signal a larger shift toward more sustainable product design across the $100 billion pet industry.As Earth Day highlights environmental priorities, industry stakeholders continue to explore how incremental changes in everyday products can contribute to long-term impact.Availability:BetterBone products are available through select retailers, including Chewy and Amazon, as well as independent pet stores.For more information:

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