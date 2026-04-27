Lynora's partners with SynergySuite to power AI-driven restaurant operations across South Florida

Tradition meets technology: Lynora’s adopts SynergySuite’s AI platform to power its multi-location growth and back-of-house operations.

Family-owned Lynora's adopts SynergySuite’s AI platform to streamline operations and scale its Italian restaurant and hospitality portfolio across South Florida

We are thrilled to empower Lynora’s with AI-driven insights. Our platform is built to help iconic, growing brands scale efficiently while maintaining their operational excellence.” — Sara Davis, SynergySuite

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynora's , the family-owned Italian restaurant group that has been a cornerstone of South Florida dining since 1976, has selected SynergySuite as its restaurant management technology partner. The partnership marks a significant step in the brand's evolution, bringing AI-powered operational tools to a group that has grown from a single pizza-by-the-slice counter in Lake Worth to a multi-location full-service Italian dining destination with locations across Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Boca Raton, Palm City, and beyond.Founded by Raffaele and Maria Abbenante, who immigrated from the Italian island of Ponza, Lynora's built its reputation over decades by staying true to family recipes and a genuine commitment to hospitality. That foundation hasn't changed, but the operational complexity of running a growing restaurant group demands a new level of systems and visibility. SynergySuite is how Lynora's intends to meet that demand.The restaurant group will begin its SynergySuite deployment with Checklists, implementing digital operations management to bring consistency and accountability to daily workflows across its locations. With plans underway to add inventory management and additional platform capabilities as the brand continues to grow.The scope of the relationship also reflects a broader vision for the Abbenante family's hospitality portfolio. With plans to potentially extend SynergySuite's platform to additional nightlife and entertainment concepts under the group's ownership, the technology foundation being built today is intended to scale well beyond the restaurant footprint.SynergySuite's AI-powered platform is purpose-built for multi-concept operators like Lynora's, where consistency across locations, control over food costs, and the ability to manage a growing portfolio of concepts from a single system are not nice-to-haves but operational necessities. Through deep integrations with leading POS, payroll, and vendor management systems, the platform gives the Abbenante family real-time visibility across every location and the intelligence to make faster, better decisions as they scale.Nearly five decades after Maria Abbenante first brought the flavors of Ponza to South Florida, Lynora's continues to grow, with the same family at the helm and now the technology infrastructure to match its ambition.##About Lynora'sFounded in 1976 by Raffaele and Maria Abbenante, Lynora's is a family-owned Italian restaurant group serving South Florida from multiple locations across Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Boca Raton, Palm City, and the surrounding area. Known for its authentic Italian recipes, warm hospitality, and deep community roots, Lynora's has become one of South Florida's most recognized and beloved dining destinations.About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered restaurant management platform built for multi-unit operators. Leveraging machine learning and large language models, the platform automates and optimizes inventory, forecasting, ordering, labor, analytics, and franchise management, giving brands the operational visibility and intelligence needed to run smarter and scale more efficiently.

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