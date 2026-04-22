John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park Breaks Ground On New, State-of-the-Art Discovery Center & Aquarium

The Florida State Parks Foundation, Florida State Parks and the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Discovery Center & Aquarium at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park on Wednesday April 22, 2026.

~Multimillion-dollar facility will attract visitors from around the world to connect with Florida’s Coral Reef and marine ecosystems~

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a true one-of-one within Florida’s state parks system, and the new Discovery Center & Aquarium will be as special and unique as the park itself.” — Matt Caldwell, Florida State Parks Foundation Board President

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park — America’s “first undersea park” and a beloved South Florida institution that has welcomed millions of visitors from around the world for more than six decades — today ushered in a new era with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new, state-of-the-art Discovery Center & Aquarium to open in 2028.The Florida State Parks Foundation joined Florida State Parks, the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, and several community partners to commemorate the occasion. Once complete, the multimillion-dollar facility, funded from public and private sources, will foster new connections between park visitors, Florida’s Coral Reef and the abundant native wildlife that lives in and around it.“John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a true one-of-one within Florida’s state parks system, and the new Discovery Center & Aquarium will be as special and unique as the park itself,” said Matt Caldwell, Board President of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “The Foundation is proud to play a part in bringing this new facility to fruition, and we are so grateful to all our partners whose generous support has helped make it possible.”Upon completion in fall 2028, the Discovery Center & Aquarium will transform visitor experiences with modern and expansive aquarium tanks filled with native Florida marine species. The aquarium’s centerpiece will feature more than 23,000 gallons devoted to Florida’s Coral Reef.The Discovery Center & Aquarium will also offer several interactive experiences, exhibits and displays designed to create a sense of stewardship for one of Florida’s most precious natural resources. Additionally, the facility will further the work conducted by the Mote Marine Laboratory, whose scientists have restored more than 200,000 corals to Florida’s reef and will continue their efforts in and around the park.With more than 350 miles of coral reef spanning from the Florida Keys to St. Lucie Inlet, Florida is home to the only living coral reef along the coast of North America.“Our parks manage and preserve the state’s natural resources, and that includes Florida’s Coral Reef,” Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher said. “We’re excited for visitors to enjoy this new Discovery Center & Aquarium, and we think it will be a perfect starting point to explore the park’s beaches, trails and undersea experiences.”Created in response to growing concern about Florida’s Coral Reef in the 1950s, the park is named for John D. Pennekamp, a former editor at the Miami Herald who led efforts to protect the reef and helped rally public support for its conservation.Approximately 400,000 people visit John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park each year to explore Florida’s Coral Reef and surrounding ecosystems via boat tours, paddling trails, scuba diving, snorkeling and swimming. The park also offers 42 campsites, three hiking trails and three sites designated for saltwater fishing.“John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a jewel of Monroe County and the state of Florida, and this new Discovery Center & Aquarium is an incredible investment in our natural resources, our community and our economy,” Monroe County Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein said. “Like so many of our residents, this park holds a place in my heart, and I am so proud to support the park and its future.”Pennekamp’s grandson, Tom Pennekamp of Tallahassee, serves as Vice President on the Florida State Parks Foundation’s Board of Directors and spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony on behalf of the Foundation and the Pennekamp family.“Some of my fondest memories are of visiting this park with my grandfather,” Tom Pennekamp said. “This is a special place for our family, but it’s also special for the millions of people who have created their own memories and experiences here.“We join everyone who loves John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in celebrating this momentous day and looking forward to this incredible new Discovery Center & Aquarium.”###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.