First-of-Its-Kind Consumer Guide Exposes the Predatory Solar Industry—and Shows Trapped Homeowners How to Fight Back

Solar Cancellation Resource Center and attorney Richard Fonbuena deliver the first plain-language guide for homeowners trapped in solar contracts.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), which is dedicated exclusively to helping homeowners exit predatory solar contracts, today announced the publication of Trapped in Solar : The Homeowner’s Complete Guide to Understanding, Escaping, and Fighting Back Against Predatory Solar Contracts. Co-authored with Richard Fonbuena, Esq., CEO and Managing Partner of Consumer Advocacy Law Group (CALG), the book is now available on Amazon.The publication marks the first time any consumer-facing resource has comprehensively documented the tactics, contracts, financial traps, and legal remedies specific to the residential solar industry—a market that has generated tens of thousands of Federal Trade Commission complaints and triggered enforcement actions by state attorneys general across California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and dozens of other states.A Crisis Hiding in Plain SightHundreds of thousands of American homeowners are currently locked into solar agreements they believe they cannot exit. They were promised energy independence. Instead, many are paying both their original utility bill and a growing solar loan payment—with no meaningful savings and no clear way out.The Federal Trade Commission’s Cooling-Off Rule, state Deceptive Trade Practices Acts, Truth in Lending Act protections, and the legal doctrine of misrepresentation all provide pathways to relief—but only if homeowners know those tools exist. Until now, no single resource has brought them together in one place.“They paint a wonderful picture. But when you get the picture in the mail, it’s all muddy—because they still have a solar system payment and they still have a large power payment as well.”— Baron Cox, Senior Exit Consultant, Solar Cancellation Resource CenterWhat the Book CoversAcross 20 chapters, six parts, a glossary, and a state-by-state resource guide, Trapped in Solar equips homeowners with:• A plain-language breakdown of how solar loans, leases, and Power Purchase Agreements actually work—and what the fine print really means• Documentation of the high-pressure sales tactics most commonly used at the door and in the home• A chapter-by-chapter guide to the misrepresentations made most often during the solar sales process• Federal and state consumer protection laws that apply to solar contracts—and how to use them• A step-by-step action plan for homeowners seeking to exit their contracts• A state-by-state resource directory covering Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, and all 50 states• Real case studies of homeowners who successfully challenged their contractsWhy This Book, Why NowThe residential solar industry grew explosively over the past decade—often fueled by commission-driven door-to-door sales forces, aggressive financing products, and projections that consistently overstated real-world savings. Studies of residential installations show a significant percentage of systems underperform original production estimates by 10 to 25 percent or more. Policy changes such as California’s NEM 3.0 gutted the savings projections of hundreds of thousands of existing customers with no warning and no remedy offered by their installers.“These homeowners did nothing wrong,” said SCRC’s leadership team. “They answered the door, asked reasonable questions, and trusted what they were told. This book exists to give them the information the industry never wanted them to have.”“That realization hits people like a train. They’re expecting to never get an electric bill again—and then they find out the bill is not only the same, but sometimes even higher. And on top of that, they now have a very large solar payment.”— Samih Toubia, Senior Exit Consultant, Solar Cancellation Resource CenterAbout Solar Cancellation Resource CenterSolar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC) is the nation’s only organization built exclusively to help homeowners exit problematic solar contracts. SCRC works in collaboration with licensed attorneys specializing in consumer protection law and has served clients across all 50 states. SCRC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.Trapped in Solar is available now on Amazon. Free case evaluations are available at solarcancellationrc.com or by calling 888-918-2083.Solar Cancellation Resource Centersolarcancellationrc.com888-918-2083Scottsdale, Arizona

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