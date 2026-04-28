Prince Michel Winery Expands Distribution with Virginia Imports

Prince Michel Winery Logo - Crafted in Virginia Since 1982 Where Virginia wine meets timeless charm—welcome to Prince Michel Winery. Elevate every pour with Prince Michel—where craftsmanship meets everyday elegance.

Expansion builds on a decades long partnership, bringing Prince Michel wines to more retailers and restaurants across Central and Western Virginia.

"Expanding into Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley allows us to connect and share our wines in some of the state’s most dynamic markets,” said Reo Hatfield, CEO of Prince Michel.” — Reo Hatfield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prince Michel Winery is expanding its long-standing partnership with Virginia Imports into the Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley regions. The expansion builds on a relationship that has spanned more than three decades.Virginia Imports is a wine and beer distributor in Virginia known for representing family-owned wineries and providing personalized service. With decades of experience and strong relationships across the Commonwealth’s hospitality and retail sectors, the company has built a reputation for delivering quality products with consistency and integrity.“We are proud to have Prince Michel Winery in our portfolio for more than 35 years,” said Jim Bower, General Manager of Virginia Imports. “Expanding our partnership into the Charlottesville area allows us to showcase their wines more broadly and strengthen our shared commitment to Virginia’s wine industry.”Founded in 1982 and located in Leon, Virginia, Prince Michel Winery is one of the state’s longstanding wineries. The winery offers a diverse portfolio of wines under the Prince Michel and Rapidan River Brands, including the newly released S.A.S.S. canned wine products, and is known for combining traditional winemaking methods with innovative practices that reflect Virginia’s unique terroir.Under the leadership of owner Kristin Easter, Prince Michel Winery has continued to grow while staying true to its roots. Easter has played a key role in modernizing operations, expanding distribution, and strengthening the winery’s brand presence across the region. The winery is also recognized for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and welcoming tasting experiences."Expanding into Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley allows us to connect with more Virginians and share our wines in some of the state’s most dynamic markets,” said Reo Hatfield, CEO of Prince Michel Winery.This expansion marks an important milestone for both organizations as they continue to grow together and support Virginia’s wine industry.About Prince Michel WineryFounded in 1982, Prince Michel Winery is one of Virginia’s oldest and most respected wineries. Located in Leon, Virginia, the winery produces a wide range of varietals and has earned numerous national and international awards. Prince Michel is committed to quality, innovation, and memorable wine experiences.About Virginia ImportsVirginia Imports is a leading distributor of wines and spirits in Virginia, specializing in representing family-owned producers from around the world. With a strong focus on service, relationships, and portfolio quality, Virginia Imports partners with retailers and restaurants to deliver exceptional products across the state.

Inside Prince Michel: History, Heart & Winemaking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.