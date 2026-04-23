Zipline CEO Melissa Wong Named 'RetailTech Company CEO Of The Year' By RetailTech Breakthrough

Leading Market Intelligence Organization Recognizes Standout Companies Advancing Next-Generation Retail Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the AI-first frontline communications and execution platform, today announced CEO Melissa Wong has been selected as “RetailTech Company CEO of the Year” in the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.

As co-founder and CEO, Melissa Wong has guided Zipline through strategic evolution, transitioning from a store communications solution to a comprehensive store operations platform. Zipline’s AI-powered frontline operations platform aligns strategy with execution, communication with action, and deep insights with everyday work. Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, helpful resources, and more.

Under Wong’s direction, the company has launched AI capabilities designed to improve prioritization, elevate communication quality, and surface operational insight. Zipline also enhanced its UKG integration to streamline compliance at clock-in and clock-out. Wong has led Zipline from startup to scale-up while managing a fully remote workforce, sustaining high employee engagement, and reinforcing a strong, values-driven culture.

Wong’s leadership also extends beyond product innovation and revenue growth, strengthening strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Apple, UKG, and Workday. These partnerships have helped to position Zipline as a core component of the modern retail technology stack and reflect a deliberate strategy to integrate execution, workforce, and enterprise systems.

This year, Zipline has surpassed $30M in CARR and added more than 35 new customers, including enterprise leaders like CVS, Lowe’s, Kate Spade, SKIMS and more. Reinforcing Zipline’s leadership in modern store enablement, Wong has delivered practical execution insights on major stages such as NRF alongside brands like Warby Parker.

“Zipline was born out of my frustration with a particular task management platform, working in operations and communications for a major retail brand. The tools we were using made aligning, engaging, and empowering store teams next to impossible. I knew there was a better way, and my focus turned to serving complex, high-scale retailers that require disciplined execution across distributed store networks,” said Melissa Wong, co-founder and CEO of Zipline. “It’s an honor to accept this award from RetailTech Breakthrough, and I share it with the entire Zipline team. We’re on a mission to transform the way retail works, and because retail deserves better, we make better possible.”

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global retail landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how retailers operate, engage customers and drive growth. From e-commerce and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation and in-store innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling retailers to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global evolution of retail technology and the increasing investment in digital transformation across the retail ecosystem.

“Melissa Wong is reshaping the retail operations conversation, positioning Zipline as one of the most effective and trusted store operations platforms in retail. Retail point solutions within the broader workforce management ecosystem can’t provide the interoperability and visibility needed in daily store operations for large brands who need to go beyond coordination into intelligence,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “Because of Melissa’s leadership, Zipline has grown materially in revenue, customer base, global reach, and platform sophistication, all without compromising customer satisfaction or operational focus. We’re recognizing Melissa Wong with ‘RetailTech Company CEO of the Year!’”

Under Wong’s leadership, Zipline now supports more than 150 global brands and has expanded its international footprint with customers such as Gratis and DOUGLAS.



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About Zipline

Zipline is the AI-first frontline communications and execution platform that helps retail’s best brands — Sephora, The Fresh Market, American Eagle Outfitters, and more than 150 others — turn headquarters strategy into flawless store execution. Built by retail veterans, Zipline unifies tasks, communication, learning, and operational insights for every level of the field. It holds an NPS of 85, a 4.9/5 satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards.

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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