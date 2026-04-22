EB5AN Launches Currahee Club (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project in Toccoa, Georgia

New secured senior loan rural EB-5 investment offering financing a 1,087-acre master-planned golf and residential community near Atlanta, Georgia.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager and regional center operator, announced today the launch of the Currahee Club (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project . The offering provides investors with an opportunity to participate in a premier master-planned golf and residential community in Toccoa, Georgia, at the $800,000 minimum investment level. Because the project qualifies as a rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA), investors also receive priority processing of their Form I-526E petitions.“We designed the Currahee Club offering around what matters most to EB-5 investors,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “A mature, operating community with an award-winning golf course, extensive existing amenities, and proven market demand—all backed by a senior loan structure with strong collateral protections.”Currahee Club is located near Twin Lakes Georgia, one of the most successful rural projects in EB-5 history, with more than 340 I-526E approvals, 850 homes sold, and 750 homes delivered to buyers. Currahee Club targets the same homebuyer demographic that has demonstrated strong demand, supporting the project’s sales strategy and long-term market potential.As a rural TEA project, Currahee Club gives investors access to the 20% of annual EB-5 visas reserved exclusively for rural areas—significantly reducing wait times for applicants from high-demand countries. Rural investors also receive priority processing of their Form I-526E petitions from USCIS.“Currahee Club has a rich history as one of the top residential golf communities in Georgia,” said Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN. “The community’s existing amenities, including an 18-hole championship golf course, a 48,000-square-foot clubhouse, a sports campus, and multiple dining venues, are already operational and generating revenue. This is not a ground-up development—it is an established, operating property with a clear path for continued growth.”The Currahee Club EB-5 offering is structured as a senior loan secured by two pledges of 100% of membership interests and a first-priority security deed on portions of the property, providing multiple layers of collateral protection for investors.Situated on Lake Hartwell in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and just 75 miles from the Atlanta metro area, Currahee Club spans approximately 1,087 acres. The project encompasses the continued operation and improvement of extensive existing amenities, including a Jim Fazio-designed 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service clubhouse, a sports campus with pool and tennis courts, dining facilities, guest accommodations, and a nature trail. Future development plans include new residential lots and homes, a boutique hotel, a dedicated event center, and a community boat dock. The golf course currently has more than 350 members, and over 200 lots and homes have been sold under previous ownership.Currahee Club follows the same development model and is managed by the same team behind EB5AN’s Bay Creek project in Virginia—another established waterfront community built around an award-winning golf course in a rural setting.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, or F-1. The program has generated billions in foreign direct investment and created hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs over the last three decades.About EB5ANEB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $7 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of low-risk, high-quality investment offerings. The firm has served over 3,000 investors from 70+ countries.

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