A Powerful New Literary Voice Emerges: Dania Idriss Debuts Tales of the Mountains and the Sea

Where Myth Meets Memory: A Haunting Debut Reimagines Women’s Stories Across Time

MT VERNON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where Myth Meets Memory: A Haunting Debut Reimagines Women’s Stories Across TimeLebanese-Canadian writer Dania Idriss blends folklore, history, and gothic imagination in a striking new collectionSome stories are told. Others linger. In Tales of the Mountains and the Sea , the debut collection by Dania Idriss, what is remembered, inherited, and whispered becomes as powerful as what is lived. Published by Freehand Books, this genre-defying work invites readers into a world where myth and reality coexist and where women’s voices shape the narrative at every turn.Spanning key moments in modern Lebanese history, the collection unfolds through five interconnected stories that explore grief, survival, family, and transformation. Idriss writes with a rare sensitivity to atmosphere, crafting narratives that are at once intimate and expansive, grounded and otherworldly.A young girl mourning her grandmother finds herself haunted not only by loss, but by a presence that refuses to remain silent. A family on the brink of financial collapse is confronted with an offer that blurs the line between salvation and sacrifice. As civil war erupts, another young woman watches the quiet unraveling of her world—and the dangerous pull of forces beyond her control.Rather than positioning women at the margins of history, Idriss places them firmly at its center, complex, decisive, and deeply human. Her work challenges long-standing narratives by presenting Arab and Muslim women as subjects of their own stories, navigating identity and power on their own terms.Drawing on her academic background at the University of Calgary, Dania Idriss brings together elements of Arabic speculative fiction, gothic traditions, and folklore studies. The result is a collection that feels both timeless and urgently contemporary.With its lyrical prose and quietly unsettling tone, Tales of the Mountains and the Sea is not simply a debut, it is an arrival. One that signals a new direction in global storytelling, where cultural memory and imaginative depth converge.Book InformationTitle: Tales of the Mountains and the SeaAuthor: Dania IdrissPublisher: Freehand BooksPublication Date: May 2026ISBN: 9781997534174About the AuthorDania Idriss is a Lebanese-Canadian writer and doctoral researcher in English at the University of Calgary. Her work focuses on global literatures, particularly Arabic speculative fiction, and explores the intersections of myth, gender, and cultural identity.

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