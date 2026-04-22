PNNL Names Three Senior Leaders to Key Management Roles

RICHLAND, Wash.—Three senior leaders have been appointed to roles guiding research programs and operations at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

William A. “Bill” Pike will serve as deputy director for science and technology, Angela Becker-Dippmann as associate laboratory director for the Energy and Environment Directorate and Amy Schmidt as executive director and chief human resources officer.

“These leaders were identified as succession candidates over the past three years, with investment from PNNL and Battelle in preparing them for leadership roles,” said PNNL Laboratory Director Deb Gracio. “They have done an outstanding job guiding their organizations and advancing our mission over the last year in their interim positions.”

Bill Pike

With expertise in computing, data science and artificial intelligence, Pike has served as interim DDST and previously held the positions of chief science and technology officer and division director.

Gracio says Pike’s steady leadership and ability to build cross-disciplinary partnerships will advance the lab’s scientific mission.

“Bill has demonstrated thoughtful, steady leadership and a keen ability to bring people and ideas together,” she said. “He has helped shape institutional priorities and advance cross-disciplinary research.”

Pike emerged as the top choice in a nationwide search for the DDST position. In this role, he will lead institutional science and technology strategy, represent PNNL to the U.S. Department of Energy and its partners, and oversee planning, research integrity and technology commercialization.

Angela Becker-Dippmann

Appointed after a national search, Becker-Dippmann will lead an organization of about 1,500 staff who address complex energy and environmental challenges. Her background includes work with the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and leading PNNL’s Energy and Environment Program Development Office.

During the past year, Becker-Dippmann served as interim ALD, providing strong leadership and navigating a challenging transition period for the lab’s energy research portfolio.

Gracio highlighted Becker-Dippmann’s ability to align research focus with sponsor priorities and advance programs in grid modernization, nuclear energy innovation and environmental engineering. She succeeds Jud Virden, who now leads the National Laboratory of the Rockies in Colorado as laboratory director.

Amy Schmidt

Schmidt, promoted after serving as interim chief human resources officer since 2025, brings more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning HR and the public sector. She oversees a team of highly skilled HR leaders and guides the development and execution of a people-centered, future-ready HR strategy that builds culture, attracts and upskills talent, and positions the organization to anticipate evolving workforce needs.

Throughout Schmidt’s tenure at PNNL—including leading the Talent Management organization—she has advanced enterprise programs that cultivate leadership, accelerate growth and elevate the employee experience.

Gracio said Schmidt demonstrated strategic foresight while serving in the interim role and is well-positioned to continue strengthening the organization’s workforce strategies.