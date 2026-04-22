Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Eatonville, WA

Katy Palmer, ARNP and Founder of Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics, stands with the newly introduced Nordlys® system by Candela, offering advanced, non-invasive laser and IPL treatments for comprehensive skin rejuvenation.

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

At Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics, our services are designed to deliver visible and tangible results while prioritizing the health and integrity of our patients’ skin.” — Katy Palmer, Founder of Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics

EATONVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics , a premier medical aesthetics practice in Eatonville, WA, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlys® system by Candela, a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments. The Nordlys device delivers precise, highly-targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, the treatments are ideal for patients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures.“At Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics, our services are designed to deliver visible and tangible results while prioritizing the health and integrity of our patients’ skin,” said Katy Palmer, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, ARNP, Founder of Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics. "Beauty is no longer painful! The Nordlys platform allows us to treat multiple layers of the skin with incredible precision, safety and comfort, giving our clients a more enjoyable experience for skin rejuvenation to achieve smoother, firmer, healthier-looking skin and hair.”What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL and non-ablative fractional lasers.This advanced combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and HandpiecesSWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (such as age spots and freckles), and vascular concerns like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with enhanced precision.Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 nm and 1940 nm): Provide customizable skin resurfacing with minimal downtime. The 1550 nm wavelength targets deeper layers to improve texture, tone, and fine lines, while the 1940 nm wavelength focuses on more superficial resurfacing and pigmentation concerns. These treatments support overall skin rejuvenation and healthier-looking skin.Light & Bright™ Treatment (Optional): A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation—ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.Note: Availability of each handpiece may vary by provider.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?-The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness and broken capillaries-Rosacea and facial flushing-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Vascular lesions (diffuse redness, facial and leg veins)Treatments are tailored to each patient’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics-Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research-Comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime-Customizable for different skin types and conditions-Precision treatments allow combining technologies in a single session-Trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide-Featured on NBC’s Today Show and used by celebrities“Our patients want results without having to take time off work or disrupt their routine,” said Katy Palmer. “Nordlys helps us meet that demand by offering precision treatments that work - leaving glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier skin.”About Cardinal Clinic Wellness and AestheticsCardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics is a leading medical aesthetics and wellness practice based in Eatonville, Washington, dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic, patient-centered approach. Founded by Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Katy Palmer, ARNP, the clinic blends advanced medical expertise with innovative, science-backed therapies to support overall health, vitality, and confidence.Cardinal Clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including aesthetic treatments, hormone replacement therapy, medical weight management, IV nutritional therapy, peptide therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Emsella pelvic floor treatment, and infrared sauna therapy. Each treatment plan is thoughtfully customized to meet the unique needs and goals of every patient, with a focus on achieving natural-looking results and long-term wellness.With a commitment to compassionate care and cutting-edge solutions, Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics empowers patients to enhance their appearance, restore balance, and live healthier, more vibrant lives.To learn more about Nordlys treatments at Cardinal Clinic Wellness and Aesthetics or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit https://cardinalclinic.org/ or call (253) 237-3136.

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