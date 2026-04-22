Competitive Evolution in the Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market: Key Players and Market Shifts

The Business Research Company’s Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silicon carbide technical ceramic market is characterized by the presence of established advanced ceramics manufacturers, diversified materials science companies, and specialized high-performance ceramic solution providers. Companies are increasingly focusing on the development of high-purity silicon carbide materials, advanced sintering technologies, precision engineering capabilities, and application-specific product customization to strengthen their competitive positioning. In addition, growing emphasis on high-temperature resistance, wear durability, lightweight components, and energy-efficient industrial processes is driving innovation and adoption across industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities, build strategic alliances, and secure long-term positioning within the evolving silicon carbide technical ceramic market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market?

• According to our research, CoorsTek Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s advanced ceramics portfolio is actively involved in the silicon carbide technical ceramic market, offering high-performance components such as wear-resistant parts, semiconductor processing equipment components, kiln furniture, and armor solutions. It also focuses on precision manufacturing and material engineering capabilities, enabling enhanced thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and mechanical strength to support demanding industrial and high-temperature applications.

How Concentrated Is The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 11% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects the industry’s specialized material requirements, diverse end-use applications, and the need for high-performance customization, which limits large-scale consolidation while enabling niche and application-focused players to remain competitive. Leading players such as CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Schunk Group, CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Saint-Gobain SA, Kymera International, 3M Company, IBIDEN Co. Ltd., and Mersen hold notable market shares through strong expertise in advanced ceramics manufacturing, vertically integrated production capabilities, broad product portfolios, and established relationships across key industrial sectors. At the same time, several small and mid-sized manufacturers contribute to the competitive landscape by offering application-specific silicon carbide solutions and driving innovation in material purity, processing technologies, and component performance. As demand for high-performance ceramics continues to rise, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and selective mergers and acquisitions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of leading players while sustaining innovation across the silicon carbide technical ceramic market.

• Leading companies include:

o CoorsTek Inc. (2%)

o Kyocera Corporation (2%)

o Schunk Group (1%)

o CeramTec GmbH (1%)

o Morgan Advanced Materials plc (1%)

o Saint-Gobain SA (1%)

o Kymera International (1%)

o 3M Company (1%)

o IBIDEN Co. Ltd. (0.3%)

o Mersen (0.3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=22139&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Canadian CIM, Fineway Inc., Chemicals 101 Corp., Wolfspeed, Coherent, Inc., Apogee Ceramics Inc., Functional Materials Manufacturing Inc., and CoorsTek Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Saint-Gobain, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek, Schunk Group, Fiven, International Syalons, Silcarb, Kyocera Corporation, TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.), GW Ceramics, Qingdao Newthink New Materials Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jicheng Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd., Shandong Huayi Tech New Materials Co., Ltd., Japan Fine Ceramics Co., Ltd. (JFC), and NTK CERATEC Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories, Arceon, Nanoe, ONERA, 3DCeram, CeramTec GmbH, Schunk Carbon Technology, STMicroelectronics, and Morgan Advanced Materials plc are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: SEEIF Ceramic AS, Podolskogneupor, VIRIAL, Fiven Norge, Kymera International, and International Syalons are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Sicarb Tech, X-FAB, Kyocera Corporation, Ferrotec Corporation, Schunk Group, and Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Nurol Teknoloji A.Ş., Kymera International, International Syalons, Fiven ASA, and Mersen are the leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Schunk Group, Kyocera Corporation, Ferrotec Corporation, Egyptian Abrasives Co, and CERadvance Engineering Ceramics PTY LTD. are the leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Strategic advancements in additive manufacturing are transforming the silicon carbide technical ceramics market by enabling the production of complex, high-performance components with improved design flexibility and reduced development timelines.

• Example: In July 2025, Kyocera Corporation introduced a 3D printing process for silicon-infiltrated silicon carbide (SiSiC) components at its Selb, Germany facility, utilizing binder jetting technology and StarCeram AM-Si material to produce lightweight, intricate structures with high precision.

• These solutions leverage advanced additive manufacturing techniques, material optimization, and precision engineering to achieve complex geometries, enhance material efficiency, improve thermal and mechanical performance, and accelerate adoption across aerospace, semiconductor, and advanced industrial applications.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Expanding silicon carbide capacity to meet rising demand and strengthen supply chains

• Integrating Industry 4.0, automation, and digital twins to enhance efficiency and scalability

• Advancing sustainable production, recycling, and low-emission processes

• Leveraging data-driven manufacturing to optimize processes and improve material performance



Access The Detailed Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/silicon-carbide-technical-ceramic-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.