“Mom’s Book of Wisdom” Brings Timeless Mother to Child Advice to Bookshelves For Mother’s Day

Mom’s Book of Wisdom by Norah Lawlor (Image Credit: Hatherleigh Press)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a familiar moment that arrives with age, sometimes quietly, sometimes mid-sentence: you hear your mother’s voice coming out of your own mouth. In “Mom’s Book of Wisdom: Timeless Advice from My Mother & Yours,” author Norah Lawlor captures that universal experience and turns it into a warm, practical collection of guidance meant to be returned to again and again. The hardcover release will be available Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, published by Hatherleigh Press and is currently available for pre-order on amazon.In the book, inspired by her own mother, the author gathers essential lessons passed down through generations, the kind that shape how people handle disappointment, choose resilience, show up for family and keep moving forward when life becomes complicated. Built for gift giving and everyday reference, “Mom’s Book of Wisdom” is positioned as both a keepsake and a conversation starter, offering accessible encouragement that meets readers wherever they are, from milestone moments to ordinary days that still require courage, bringing a storyteller’s sensibility to a subject that is deeply personal and widely shared.Book detailsTitle: Mom’s Book of Wisdom: Timeless Advice from My Mother & YoursAuthor: Norah LawlorPublisher: Hatherleigh PressOn sale date: Tuesday, April 28th, 2026Format: HardcoverLength: 176 pagesDimensions: 4 ¾” x 7 1/8”ISBN: 9781578268412Pre-order Mom’s Book of Wisdom by Norah Lawlor on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4229srW For Wholesale Purchases: https://bit.ly/4tE75HR Distributed by Penguin RandomHouse: https://bit.ly/4suR1Ht About the Author:Norah Lawlor is the founder of Lawlor Media Group, a New York based Public Relations, Marketing and Communications Agency focused on the art, beauty, creative, entertainment, fashion, film, hospitality, literary, nightlife, and real estate fields, as well as a number of philanthropists, charitable and not-for-profit foundations and charitable endeavors in markets including New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach. Norah has written and contributed publications covering the social and society scene in New York, the Hamptons and internationally. Norah has contributed to many books including writing the foreword to Manners that Matter Most.For more information, please visit www.lawlormediagroup.com About Hatherleigh press:Hatherleigh Press is dedicated to publishing reliable and authoritative content in healthy living. Hatherleigh encourages active and healthy lifestyles, involvement in family and community, earth-friendly choices, and mindful awareness of the interconnectedness of all things. Projects are carefully selected for relevance and interest to knowledge-seeking consumers.For more information, please visit www.hatherleighpress.com IG:@HatherleighPr | F: HatherleighPress | X/T: @HatherleighPr

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