Long Lead Wins 4th Consecutive Webby Award for Spotlighting Survivors of Japanese American Incarceration Camps

Long Lead Wins 4th Consecutive Webby Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature for Spotlighting Last Survivors of Japanese American Incarceration Camps

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A multimedia digital feature produced by Long Lead exploring the stories of nine Japanese Americans who were forcibly incarcerated by the United States government during World War II has won a top prize at the 30th Annual Webby Awards. THE AGE OF INCARCERATION tells the untold stories, memories, and legacies of nine Japanese American survivors including actor and activist George Takei.“Eighty years after the end of World War II, the stories of Japanese Americans who endured incarceration remain urgent and too often untold,” said John Patrick Pullen, founding editor of Long Lead. “We at Long Lead see independent journalism as essential to elevating these voices with the depth and care they deserve. Being honored by the Webby Awards for four straight years in this category shows the importance of supporting that work.”Photojournalist and documentarian Morgan Lieberman visited the remaining sites of incarceration camps and interviewed Barb Keimi, incarcerated at Amache (previously Granada) and Tule Lake; Hal Keimi, incarcerated at Heart Mountain; Jim Morita, incarcerated at Manzanar; Bruce Matsui, incarcerated at Manzanar; Jo Anne Naka, incarcerated at Heart Mountain; Kyoko Oda, incarcerated at Tule Lake; Lester Ouchida, incarcerated at Jerome and Gila; George Takei, incarcerated at Rohwer and Tule Lake; and Mia Yamamoto, incarcerated at Poston. The feature also won Best Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Awareness Anthem Awards in 2025.This is the fourth consecutive year that Long Lead was recognized for a Webby Award for ‘Best Individual Editorial Feature – Media Company Websites and Mobile Sites’ and the eighth Webby Award that Long Lead has received since launching in 2020. The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.• 2026 Webby Winner: The Age of Incarceration (Long Lead & Decimal Studios)• 2025 Webby Winner: Home of the Brave (Long Lead & Decimal Studios)• 2024 Webby Winner: The Catch (Long Lead & Gladeye)• 2023 Webby Winner: The People vs. Rubber Bullets (Long Lead & Decimal)About Long Lead:• Long Lead is an award-winning journalism studio dedicated to finding, financing, producing, and publishing independent, in-depth reporting.• Long Lead exists to produce deeply reported, beautifully crafted, and culturally significant work that mass-media outlets have largely abandoned. Its ongoing commitment is to the craft of the story, the integrity of the independent journalists who tell it, and the belief that verified human narratives are the most valuable asset in a fractured media landscape.• Long Lead addresses a critical gap in today's media landscape: As platforms fracture and traditional newsrooms shrink, the need for high-quality, deeply reported journalism has intensified. Long Lead provides the infrastructure that independent journalists need to create ambitious and enduring storytelling.• In just five years, Long Lead’s portfolio stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the most rigorous journalism organizations nationwide, earning prestigious honors including an Edward R. Murrow Award, an RFK Human Rights Award, two National Magazine Award nominations, a Peabody nomination, and more.• Long Lead produces the hit podcast Long Shadow , providing in-depth reporting on major incidents of the past to current events, including the 9/11 terror attacks, the rise of the American far-right, gun violence, and how the internet has eroded democracy. Hosted by bestselling journalist Garrett Graff, it reached #1 on Apple Podcasts’ history chart and was named a "Best Podcast of 2024" by The Atlantic and a "Best Podcast of 2025" by Rolling Stone.• Long Lead has reported on Los Angeles’ homeless veteran crisis for more than four years. In 2024, Long Lead published “Home of the Brave,” a seven-part multimedia investigation into veteran homelessness in West Los Angeles which won the Wounded Warrior Project Award from the National Press Foundation.###

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