Mooresburg Man Indicted, Charged with False Reporting and Tampering with Evidence

HAWKINS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Mooresburg man accused of filing false reports against a Bean Station detective.

In November, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating allegations of harassment after Kevin Holliman Jr (DOB: 03/30/02) filed two separate police reports claiming he was receiving threatening text messages from a detective with the Bean Station Police Department. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating the allegations were false and that Holliman had created a TextNow account and sent the messages to himself to make it appear they originated from the detective.

On April 13th, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Holliman with two counts of False Reports and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. Today, with the assistance of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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