Dr. Steemer Celebrates 18+ Years of Keeping South Florida Homes Fresh, Safe, and Chemical-Free

Family-owned cleaning company celebrates nearly 20 years of eco-friendly citrus-based services across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Steemer, a family-owned carpet and upholstery cleaning company with offices in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, is celebrating more than 18 years of serving South Florida homeowners and businesses. Since opening its doors in 2007, the company has grown into one of the region’s most trusted local cleaning services — built on a simple promise: treat every home like a neighbor’s, clean every carpet without harsh chemicals, and stand behind every job.What began as a small, two-person operation has grown into a full-service cleaning company. Dr. Steemer’s core specialties include professional carpet cleaning , upholstery cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning , along with additional services such as air duct and dryer vent cleaning, water damage restoration, marble and terrazzo polishing, and Scotchgard fabric protection. Every service is performed by a bilingual (English and Spanish) team of named technicians that South Florida families have come to recognize and trust.“When we started Dr. Steemer back in 2007, our goal was simple — treat every home like it was our own,” said Leo, Manager at Dr. Steemer. “Eighteen years later, that hasn’t changed. Our customers aren’t strangers — they’re neighbors. A lot of the families we clean for today are the same ones who hired us back in 2008 or 2010, and now we’re cleaning the carpets in their kids’ first apartments. That means the world to us.”Dr. Steemer’s chemical-free, citrus-based cleaning process has set the company apart in a crowded South Florida market. Its cleaning solutions contain no harsh chemicals, leave no sticky residue, and are safe for children and pets immediately after service — an approach that has resonated with homeowners concerned about indoor air quality, allergies, and family wellness. With two physical locations, Dr. Steemer dispatches professional truck-mounted and portable equipment across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, and offers same-day service for appointments booked before noon.“South Florida families have enough to think about — kids, pets, humidity, the next tropical storm,” Leo added. “We wanted to give people one less thing to worry about. That’s why we don’t use harsh chemicals, and it’s why every job we do is backed by our 21-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not happy, we come back — free of charge. No hassle, no questions.”The company is licensed, insured, and holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Its core team — including managers Leo and Lior, along with longtime technicians Avi and Javier — represents a consistency and continuity of service rare in the cleaning industry, where franchise turnover often means a different face at the door with every visit.Looking ahead, Dr. Steemer plans to continue expanding its reach across South Florida while keeping its community-first, locally-owned approach intact. The company remains committed to bilingual service, eco-friendly cleaning methods, and the same neighborly values that built it in the first place.Residents and businesses across Miami-Dade and Broward counties can learn more, view the full menu of services, or request an appointment at https://drsteemer.com About Dr. SteemerFounded in 2007, Dr. Steemer is a family-owned, licensed, and insured carpet and upholstery cleaning company based in South Florida, with offices in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. The company serves Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, offering carpet, tile and grout, upholstery, air duct, dryer vent, area rug, mattress, drapery, marble and terrazzo polishing, water damage restoration, and Scotchgard protection services. All cleaning is performed using eco-friendly, citrus-based solutions that are safe for children and pets, and every service is backed by a 21-day satisfaction guarantee. Dr. Steemer is bilingual (English and Spanish) and holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.Website: https://drsteemer.com/contact-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.