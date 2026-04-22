ThisWay Global Taps NVIDIA Product Executive Stephan Fabel as CEO to Power Next-Generation Sovereign AI Platform

Stephan Fabel

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran technology executive brings deep expertise in accelerated computing, enterprise AI, and execution of Sovereign AI, Innovation and Training Center’s powered by ThisWay’s amalgamy.ai platform.ThisWay Global, an AI-first company focused on intelligent data orchestration, automation, and Sovereign AI solutions, today announced the appointment of former NVIDIA product executive Stephan Fabel as its new Chief Executive Officer. Fabel will lead the company’s strategic expansion as it advances its sovereign AI platform, Amalgamy.ai, designed to broadly maximize utilization across heterogeneous and multi-architecture accelerated computing infrastructures while maintaining policy-driven control of data, models and results.He joins ThisWay Global with a distinguished track record at NVIDIA, where he played a key role in establishing AI products like DGX Cloud, and driving adoption of accelerated computing and AI technologies across global markets. His leadership experience spans strategic partnerships, enterprise transformation, and scaling AI-driven innovation.Fabel succeeds former CEO Angela Hood, who is ThisWay’s founder and has now moved to Executive Chair leading the company’s Sovereign strategy at global scale.“Stephan’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for ThisWay Global,” said Hood. “His stellar reputation, deep expertise in AI infrastructure and global enterprise ecosystems, combined with his vision for responsible and sovereign AI, positions us to accelerate our mission of making intelligent systems more accessible, interoperable, and impactful.”As CEO, Fabel will focus on scaling ThisWay Global’s flagship platform, Amalgamy.ai, expanding global partnerships, and driving adoption of sovereign AI innovation and training centers that empower organizations to maintain unparalleled control over their data, models, and infrastructure.“Angela and the ThisWay Global team have built something rare: a platform with the technical depth to run the world's most demanding AI workloads and the human-centered sovereign blueprint to make them genuinely and sustainably useful. The mission now is to scale that foundation globally, to governments, enterprises, and research institutions who need AI they can trust, control, and call their own,” said Stephan Fabel, Chief Executive Officer of ThisWay Global.“AI reshapes every industry, but too few benefit from this progress. ThisWay Global’s approach transforms deep industry expertise into a sovereign blueprint which uniquely democratizes access to accelerated computing and directly supports breakthroughs in research and development, while translating the global economic shift towards AI into positive local impact. Fabel continued, “I look forward to leading our world class team to build the next generation platform delivering sovereign AI. At ThisWay Global, we carry the conviction that creating access to world-class accelerated computing and positive societal contribution aren't trade-offs, they're the same product, built right. I'm excited to lead this team to deliver excellence to sovereign institutions in all 50 US states and on every continent.”About ThisWay GlobalThisWay Global is an AI-first company delivering intelligent data orchestration, automation, and enterprise AI solutions. Its platform Amalgamy.ai enables enterprises, governments, and research institutions to orchestrate AI and high performance computing resources seamlessly, unlocking new levels of efficiency, innovation, and control. With increasing global demand for sovereign AI solutions, ThisWay Global is positioned to deliver infrastructure and intelligence that align with regional, regulatory, and organizational needs. The company is committed to advancing responsible AI that is scalable, interoperable, and aligned with the evolving needs of global enterprises and governments to achieve ROI and deliver impact.For more information, visit www.thiswayglobal.com

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