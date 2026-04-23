Asthma Canada Calls for Greater Awareness of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps on Global CRSwNP Awareness Day

Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada Renay Lambert, lives with asthma and CRSwNP

Between 20% and 60% of people living with CRSwNP also have asthma and patients with both conditions often experience more severe and difficult-to-control asthma

TORONTO,, ON, CANADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Global Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Syndrome (CRSwNP) Awareness Day, Asthma Canada is calling for increased awareness and understanding of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), a frequently overlooked condition that is closely linked to asthma and can significantly impact quality of life. CRSwNP is a chronic inflammatory condition of the sinuses marked by persistent symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks, including nasal congestion, facial pain or pressure, and a reduced or lost sense of smell. While the condition itself is not widely recognized, its connection to asthma is significant. Studies show that between 20% and 60% of people living with CRSwNP also have asthma, and patients with both conditions often experience more severe and difficult-to-control asthma.“CRSwNP is more than just chronic sinus issues. It is a serious inflammatory condition that is often connected to asthma and can worsen respiratory health if left untreated,” said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. “This World CRSwNP Day, we want people in Canada to better understand the signs and seek appropriate care, particularly if they are already living with asthma.”Globally, chronic rhinosinusitis affects approximately 5% to 12% of people, and up to 30% of those develop nasal polyps, leading to chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), a more severe form of the disease. These noncancerous growths can block nasal passages and contribute to ongoing inflammation, leading to symptoms that interfere with sleep, daily activities, and overall well-being.“CRSwNP is not just a sinus condition. It is a chronic, debilitating disease that can significantly impact daily life and make asthma much harder to control,” said Renay Lambert , Asthma Canada Patient Ambassador living with asthma and CRSwNP. “Living with constant inflammation, loss of smell, and breathing difficulties takes a real toll, both physically and mentally. Greater awareness is critical so that people recognize the symptoms early and get the care they need before their condition worsens.”For people living with asthma, recognizing CRSwNP is especially important. Research indicates that individuals with both asthma and nasal polyps often have increased airway inflammation, reduced lung function, and poorer asthma control compared to those without nasal polyps. Nasal polyps also can result in anosmia (loss of sense of smell) which can not only impair quality of life, but also put people at risk of missing smell related cues to danger, such as gas leaks, spoiled food, and the smell of smoke before it is visible.Asthma Canada is encouraging individuals experiencing ongoing sinus symptoms (especially those lasting longer than 12 weeks) to speak with a healthcare professional. There are many effective treatment options available; early diagnosis and appropriate management can help reduce symptoms and improve both sinus and asthma outcomes.Individuals with questions about CRSwNP or its connection to asthma can also contact Asthma Canada’s Asthma and Allergy HelpLine on 1-866-787-4050 or info@asthma.ca to receive trusted information and support in both English and French.Asthma Canada is joining lung organizations and patient groups around the world in marking Global CRSwNP Awareness Day, organized by EUFOREA. The day highlights international collaboration to raise awareness of CRSwNP and improve patient care. For more information about CRSwNP and its connection to asthma, visit Asthma Canada’s website.About Asthma in Canada:• Over 4.8 million people are living with asthma in Canadao Including over 900,000 children under 19 and over 900,000 adults over 65• As many as 465,000 people living with asthma in Canada have severe asthmao Including over 45,000 children under 19• Asthma is Canada’s third most chronic disease• Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year• $4.2 billion is the expected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030 annually• 317 people are diagnosed with asthma every day in Canada• 80,000 visits are made to the emergency room each year because of asthma attacks• Some people in Canada are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general population in Canada.About Asthma Canada:Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity solely dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For over 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for people in Canada living with asthma. Our mission is to help people living with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy, and research. Our vision is a future without asthma. For more information, please visit asthma.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.