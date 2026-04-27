Global Ecommerce Hits $6.4 Trillion as Social Commerce Markets Quadruple

New industry report analyzes global ecommerce growth, social commerce expansion, mobile shopping, and the role of AI in online retail.

Data plays an important role in helping ecommerce businesses understand how the market is evolving.” — Kale Havervold

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry report analyzing global ecommerce data shows that online retail sales reached $6.42 trillion in 2025, accounting for 20.5% of all retail sales worldwide. The report, “Ecommerce Statistics 2025: Everything You Need to Know,” compiled by ecommerce insights reporter Kale Havervold, examines market growth, consumer behavior, and emerging technologies influencing the digital commerce landscape.

The findings indicate continued expansion in online retail as consumer purchasing habits shift toward digital channels. According to the report, global ecommerce sales totaled approximately $5.1 trillion in 2022 and are projected to reach $7.9 trillion by 2028 if current trends continue.

“Data plays an important role in helping ecommerce businesses understand how the market is evolving,” said Kale Havervold, author of the report. “These statistics provide insight into areas such as consumer preferences, social commerce growth, mobile shopping, and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in online retail.”

The report highlights several major developments shaping ecommerce in 2025.

Global ecommerce growth:

• Global ecommerce sales reached $6.42 trillion in 2025

• Online retail represented 20.5% of total global retail sales

• Approximately 2.77 billion people shop online worldwide

• The number of global online shoppers is projected to reach 2.96 billion by 2030

The report also notes that more than 25 million ecommerce websites currently operate worldwide. Among ecommerce platforms, Shopify powers 27.2% of ecommerce sites, followed by Wix Stores (18%), WooCommerce Checkout (14%), and Squarespace Add to Cart (11.1%).

Growth in social commerce

Purchasing directly through social media platforms continues to expand as brands integrate shopping tools into social apps.

Key findings include:

• The global social commerce market reached approximately $2 trillion in 2025

• Forecasts suggest the market could reach $8.5 trillion by 2030

• In the United States, 104 million consumers shopped through social media platforms in 2025

Among major platforms, Facebook recorded 69.4 million social commerce shoppers, followed by Instagram with 47.5 million, TikTok with 37.8 million, and Pinterest with 18.1 million. TikTok experienced rapid growth in ecommerce activity, with TikTok Shop sales increasing from $1.5 billion in 2023 to nearly $16 billion in 2025.

Mobile commerce continues to dominate

Mobile devices remain the most common way consumers access ecommerce platforms.

The report found:

• 70% of online retail website visits and orders occurred on mobile devices in 2025

• The mobile ecommerce market exceeded $2.2 trillion globally

• Approximately 1.65 billion people shop using mobile devices worldwide

Younger consumers represent a large portion of mobile shoppers, with nearly 80% of U.S. mobile shoppers aged 34 or younger.

Artificial intelligence influencing online shopping

The research also highlights growing use of artificial intelligence in ecommerce.

Survey data cited in the report indicates:

• 39% of U.S. consumers have used generative AI for online shopping

• 53% reported plans to use AI shopping tools

• 78% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function

Forecasts referenced in the report suggest agentic commerce, where AI systems manage the shopping process on behalf of consumers, could represent between 15% and 25% of U.S. ecommerce sales by 2030.

In addition to growth opportunities, the report outlines several operational challenges affecting ecommerce companies, including cart abandonment rates, payment fraud risks, and rising shipping costs. According to the report, the average ecommerce cart abandonment rate is approximately 70.2%.

About the Report

“Ecommerce Statistics 2025: Everything You Need to Know” compiles market research, industry reports, and consumer survey data to provide an overview of major trends shaping the ecommerce industry. The report examines topics including global ecommerce growth, social commerce, mobile commerce, artificial intelligence adoption, and consumer purchasing behavior.

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