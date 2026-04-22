London Art Studio Abstract House Disrupts the Art Industry with New Sustainability Pledges and Launch of Foundation

Original Abstract Paintings In Oil And Acrylic For Sale, Sustainable Modern Art Studio Abstract House

On Earth Day 2026, Abstract House announces carbon neutral operations, the launch of a charitable eco foundation and gifting of wildflower seeds with orders.

We believe beautiful art and responsible making are not a trade-off. At Abstract House, they are the same thing. Today, we are making that commitment public, permanent, and actionable.” — Omar Obaid, Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abstract House , the London-based fine art studio renowned for its collection of original paintings and fine art prints, which are designed and handcrafted in-house, today announced a landmark series of environmental commitments positioning the company as one of the most sustainable businesses in the British art industry.Unveiled on Earth Day 2026, these pledges represent a distinct break from the industry status quo, where environmental accountability has remained an afterthought. For Abstract House, it marks the fundamental values that have informed decisions since the studio's founding in 2016."The art world has been slow to address its environmental impact," said Omar Obaid, Founder of Abstract House. "We believe beautiful art and responsible making are not a trade-off. Today, we are making our commitment public, permanent, and actionable."According to Gitnux, the global art market produces approximately 7.6 million tonnes of CO₂ and 83 million tonnes of waste each year, with most of it non-biodegradable.“The topic of greenwashing has long been prevalent in the marketplace. Now, claiming sustainability or using organisations promising to plant trees for you in forests is no longer enough. We hope this encourages others in the industry to really take action - together we can make a big difference.” says Summer Obaid, Co-Founder and Sustainability Leader.Pledge One: Carbol Neutral OperationsAbstract House joined the GCC, an organisation set up to facilitate a reduction of the art sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030 (in line with the Paris Agreement’s goal) and to promote zero-waste practices. Today, Abstract House operates as a carbon neutral business. Every stage of the studio's operations from handpainted original art, giclée printing, framing, packaging and logistics has been assessed and will be audited and published annually.Unlike brands that rely solely on offset schemes, Abstract House is investing in process-level change - reviewing energy use across its London studio, transitioning to more sustainable electricity solutions, and working with carbon-measured suppliers. "Carbon neutrality is not a destination, it is a discipline," said Obaid.Pledge Two: Abstract House FoundationToday marks the launch of the Abstract House Foundation, a Strategic Climate Fund (SGF) and charitable initiative with a founding mission to restore nature to urban spaces across the United Kingdom. The Foundation's inaugural goal is to plant over 1,000 trees in urban areas, with a focus on under-served communities where access to green space is most limited. Working in partnership with local authorities, environmental charities, and community groups, the Foundation will identify planting sites, fund the procurement and care of trees, and engage local residents in the process."Art has always been about enriching lives," said Summer Obaid. "With the Foundation, we are extending that purpose beyond the four walls of a house or gallery — into the streets, parks, and neighbourhoods of British cities. We want to create impact that matters."Pledge Three: 100% Sustainable MaterialsAbstract House pledges that every piece leaving its London studio will be crafted exclusively from sustainable materials. The studio's signature products, original paintings and fine art giclée prints will be produced acid-free archival substrates and shipped using recyclable packaging.Pledge Four: A Gift Of WildflowersAbstract House will begin a new campaign sending a complimentary packet of wildflower seeds to clients with every order. By inviting its community to plant flower seeds, it sends an invitation to participate in a shared responsibility for the natural world. The scheme will begin to be dispatched with all orders placed around Earth Day 2026.DISRUPTING THE ART INDUSTRYThe art sector has historically operated without scrutiny into their environmental practices. Supply chains involving timber, inks and global shipping have rarely been subject to the same sustainability pressures facing fashion, food, or consumer electronics. Abstract House's announcements today signal a new standard - one that it hopes will prompt dialogue, accountability, and ultimately set a new benchmark across the British art industry.ABOUT ABSTRACT HOUSEAbstract House is a purpose-driven award-winning art studio, here to make the art world a better place. Founded in 2016 with a single vision - to make truly exceptional, sustainably produced art accessible to the spaces that shape how people live and work.

Original Fine Art Paintings For Sale, Designed And Made In London

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