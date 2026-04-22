Policyora Logo PolicyOra Data Reveals Rising Compliance Pressure on Enterprise Legal Teams as AI Governance Gaps Widen

PolicyOra.ai warns enterprises face rising AI compliance risks as regulation grows & governance gaps persist, exposing legal teams to financial losses worldwide

Legal teams are not losing because they lack talent — they are losing because they lack timely, structured information.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PolicyOra.ai Knowledge Networks ' dedicated AI policy intelligence platform, today released new data showing that enterprise legal and compliance teams face intensifying pressure as AI regulation expands across jurisdictions and internal governance structures fail to keep pace.The findings draw on PolicyOra.ai's ongoing regulatory intelligence tracking and are corroborated by independent industry research. A recent global survey of 975 C-suite leaders conducted by EY found that nearly all organizations — 99% — reported financial losses from AI-related risks, with close to two-thirds recording losses exceeding US$1 million. The average estimated loss among affected companies stands at US$4.4 million. Non-compliance with AI regulations was identified as the leading risk category, cited by 57% of respondents.The compliance burden is compounded by a widening governance gap at the leadership level. The same EY survey found that only 12% of C-suite executives correctly identified appropriate controls for common AI risks — with chief risk officers performing no better than average. As AI deployment accelerates and employees independently build and deploy AI agents within enterprise environments, the exposure window for legal teams continues to grow.Two-thirds of organizations now permit some form of employee-led AI development, yet only 60% of these companies have implemented formal, organization-wide policies to govern how AI agents are deployed. Half report limited visibility into how employees use AI tools. This creates a fragmented compliance environment that legal teams are poorly equipped to manage without dedicated intelligence infrastructure.PolicyOra.ai tracks AI regulatory developments across more than 30 jurisdictions, providing compliance teams with structured, real-time intelligence on legislative updates, enforcement actions, and emerging policy frameworks. The platform is designed to close the gap between the speed of global AI regulation and the pace at which enterprises can respond."Legal teams are not losing because they lack talent — they are losing because they lack timely, structured information. AI regulation is moving faster than any internal team can track manually. PolicyOra.ai exists to change that equation. Organizations that treat AI compliance as a reactive function will continue to absorb avoidable losses. Those that build intelligence infrastructure now will be in a fundamentally different position twelve months from today." Sanjay Puri , Founder & Chairman, Knowledge NetworksThe data also points to a significant upside for organizations that invest in governance infrastructure. The EY survey found that companies with real-time AI monitoring capabilities are 34% more likely to see improvements in revenue growth and 65% more likely to achieve measurable cost savings. Across the board, organizations with more advanced responsible AI measures report gains in innovation, productivity, and employee satisfaction.PolicyOra.ai is available to legal, compliance, and policy teams globally. Organizations seeking to understand their regulatory exposure or build a structured AI compliance intelligence function can access the platform at www.policyora.ai or contact the team at hello@policyora.ai.Sign up for free at https://policyora.ai/signup About PolicyOra.aiPolicyOra.ai is an AI policy intelligence platform that tracks and analyzes artificial intelligence legislation, regulation, and governance developments across jurisdictions worldwide. The platform serves governments, enterprises, research institutions, and policy professionals seeking structured, reliable intelligence on the global AI regulatory landscape. PolicyOra.ai is an initiative of Knowledge Networks.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is a global organization advancing responsible AI development through policy, education, and professional development. Its portfolio of initiatives includes RegulatingAI, the ERAI Fellowship, PolicyOra.ai, CAIO Connect, the AI Speakers Bureau, Universal AI Awards, and Moonshots.TV.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.