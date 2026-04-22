Concierge Auctions: Estate in Houston’s Storied Sherwood Forest Neighborhood to Sell Live at London Global Sale

Primary Suite, Gym, Craft Room, Wet Bar, and Five-Car Garage Resort-Style Heated Pool, Spa, and Outdoor Kitchen Chef's Kitchen with Island, Pot Filler, and Walk-In Pantry 12,228± Sq Ft Mediterranean Estate on 2.1 Wooded Acres Sherwood Forest: One of Houston's Most Exclusive Enclaves

Resort-like residence to auction in cooperation with Brooks Ballard International Real Estate to competitive audience of international buyers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A magnificent estate set on more than two wooded acres in prestigious Sherwood Forest—one of Houston’s most exclusive, distinguished, and storied neighborhoods—will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate. Listed for $14 million, bidding is scheduled to open on 13 May via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminate live in London on 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm’s London Global Sale.

Featuring a curated selection of properties from across the United States, the London Global Sale will convene a highly targeted audience of ultra-high-net-worth buyers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia for a live auction event showcasing some of the world’s most distinctive homes. With strong international demand for U.S. real estate—and past London sales consistently drawing competitive bidding across properties—the event is designed to connect sellers with buyers who are not typically reached through traditional listing channels. Following a sold-out May sale, Concierge Auctions has added a second June date at The Connaught in Mayfair, with participation limited to a select number of properties.

Located at 603 West Friar Tuck Lane, the residence is defined by grand scale and livability, where soaring ceilings and walls of windows fill the interiors with natural light. Designed for both intimate living and large-scale entertaining, the home features multiple fireplaces and a series of refined living spaces that seamlessly connect to the outdoors.

“Our London Global Sale attracts a highly engaged international buyer pool actively competing for top-tier U.S. properties,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “That level of participation creates real momentum and competition, exactly the kind of environment where exceptional homes can achieve their full market potential.”

"Sherwood Forest has long been one of Houston’s most exclusive residential enclaves, known for its privacy and proximity to the city’s best amenities,” said Ballard. “603 Friar Tuck Lane pairs architectural presence with everyday livability, something that deeply resonates with today’s luxury buyer. Through our partnership with Concierge Auctions, we’re able to position it in front of a highly targeted audience who understands and values that level of quality.”

The grounds offer a private, resort-like setting anchored by a heated pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and lush, wooded landscaping. A dedicated primary suite occupies its own wing with spa-caliber finishes and tranquil views, complemented by a full suite of lifestyle amenities including a gym, craft room, wet bar, and five-car garage.

One of Houston’s original prestige addresses, Sherwood Forest is distinguished by expansive wooded lots, deed-restricted streets, and 24-hour security patrol, with close proximity to River Oaks, Piney Point, and Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy immediate access to Memorial Park’s 1,500 acres of green space and trails, as well as the city’s renowned dining, shopping, and cultural institutions.

Images of the property may be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to Prime View Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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