Caring for the Human Spirit Conference Keynote Features 'Soul Making for the Caregiver'

Dr. Mark Lazenby

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Annual Caring for the Human SpiritConference and Westberg Institute Symposium kicked off Monday morning with opening remarks from Spiritual Care Association ’s President and CEO, Eric J. Hall.“SCA’s conference is the only conference of its kind in the country that focuses entirely on spiritual care and the importance of spiritual care and the integration of spiritual care in healthcare, but also in other areas. I am grateful to all our speakers and presenters for sharing their time, talent and expertise,” said Hall.Several hundred attendees from all over the world participated in the conference.The virtual conference presented an extraordinary group of speakers and workshops exploring issues central to the mission of chaplains, nurses, and other spiritual caregivers. Topics ranged from first response to spiritual care nursing, psychodynamically-informed chaplaincy, grief and healing, and others – all focused on the common goal of healing spiritual pain and strengthening the hearts and souls of those served.This year’s keynote, “Soul Repair for Chaplains and Nurses,” featured Dr. Mark Lazenby, Dean and Professor of Nursing and Philosophy, Sue and Bill Gross School of Nursing, University of California, Irvine.Conference chair and HealthCare Chaplaincy Network’s Director, Health Services Research & Quality, The Rev. George Handzo said, “A philosopher of religion, an oncology nurse practitioner, an Episcopal priest, Lazenby brings a unique lens to nursing leadership, to chaplaincy care and to the philosophy of care for the human spirit, one that integrates spiritual care, clinical care, spiritual inquiry, and philosophical depth.”Lazenby began his remarks by saying that he would like to speak about soul making for the caregiver, and how chaplains and nurses are remaking their souls, or their souls are being made through encounter with the world's full weight into something new. So rather than repairing something that went wrong, he talked about making our souls anew day in and day out through our work.He spoke about how professional caregivers survive, how this work can wound the spirit, but also make it.Over the past year, he has been interviewing nurses in Australia, in Norway, in the United States. And he began with one question, “What does this work give you? Not what does it cost you, but what does it give you?”Lazenby highlighted four domains in his talk: Grounding in Meaning, Relational Healing Through Presence, Cultivating Awe, Gratitude, and Reflection, and Resilience Through Reframing Suffering. He focused on how together, these practices show how caregivers can nurture their own wholeness, ensuring that the work of caring for others also sustains and heals themselves.The conference and symposium also offered three plenary sessions and 35+ workshops on a broad range of topics for advanced practitioners, researchers, and other professionals.More information can be found at the conference and symposium website at https://www.caringforthehumanspirit.org/

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