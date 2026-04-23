FAHR and 8billionideas launch professional development programme on Jahiz to strengthen skills across federal workforce

His Excellency Faisal Bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, David Harkin, CEO and Founder, 8billionideas - 1 million young minds supported

Government Initiative developed in collaboration with 8billionideas expands practical, on-demand learning for government employees to meet fast-evolving needs

With 8billionideas, we are fostering a culture of continuous learning that enhances performance, drives innovation, and enables sustainable impact across federal entities.” — His Excellency Faisal Bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director-General of FAHR

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in collaboration with global education organisation, 8billionideas, have launched a new professional development programme through Jahiz, FAHR’s digital future-readiness upskilling platform, expanding structured opportunities to build practical, future-focused workplace skills across the UAE federal workforce.The programme supports prioritised competencies identified across government entities and reinforces the UAE’s commitment to continuous capability development within the public sector.Jahiz provides structured learning paths designed to strengthen performance and enhance the readiness of more than 54,000 federal government employees for the future.The newly launched course focuses on real-world workplace skills, including practical leadership behaviours, innovation in public service, and developing the confidence to take initiative, solve problems and improve systems from within government entities.Designed for busy professionals, the learning is delivered in short modules that can be completed flexibly alongside day-to-day responsibilities.8billionideas brings expertise in applied learning design, creating programmes that translate directly into improved workplace performance. Headquartered in the UK and the UAE, the organisation works with governments, schools and corporate partners in more than 25 countries, reaching over one million learners worldwide.Its award-winning Critical Curriculum – entrepreneurship, careers, wellbeing, leadership, performance, financial literacy, sustainability, and technology – is built around developing confidence and capability that can be applied immediately in real-world environments.The launch marks a further step in cultivating a culture of continuous learning across the federal workforce, consistent with the UAE's broader commitment to developing capable, future-ready government professionals.His Excellency Faisal Bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, said: “Building a future-ready government begins with empowering our people. Investing in the continuous development of the federal workforce is a strategic priority that supports the UAE’s vision for a more agile, efficient, and future-focused government.“Through ‘Jahiz’, this programme delivers practical and flexible learning solutions that are closely aligned with evolving workplace needs. In collaboration with 8billionideas, we are fostering a culture of continuous learning that enhances performance, drives innovation, and enables sustainable impact across federal entities.”David Harkin, Founder and CEO of 8billionideas, added: “Government professionals face complex, fast-moving challenges. Our role is to design learning that is practical, relevant and immediately applicable. When development feels connected to real work – not separate from it – it drives genuine growth in confidence and performance.”

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