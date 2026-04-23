Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) Appoints Paul R. Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and Cheddi Rai as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Director

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM)

FAIRFAX, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) (“Visium” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Paul R. Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and Cheddi Rai as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors. The appointments are effective upon the closing of the Company’s acquisition of 100% of the equity of ConnexUs AI (DE) pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement executed under the terms of the revised Letter of Intent dated March 29, 2026.Mr. Taylor’s appointment is made pursuant to the fully executed amended Chairman and CEO Agreement dated March 28, 2026. Mr. Rai’s appointment is made pursuant to the Executive Employment Agreement (conformed for Visium) effective at Closing. Both appointments expand the Board in accordance with Florida law (Fla. Stat. § 607.0805).Following the appointments, the full Board of Directors consists of: • Paul R. Taylor – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman • Cheddi Rai – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer • Mark Lucky – Chief Financial Officer (continuing). All directors and officers remain subject to the Company’s equity incentive plan and Florida fiduciary duties (Fla. Stat. §§ 607.0830–0831).About Visium Technologies, Inc. Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation focused on delivering advanced technology solutions. The Company maintains its principal executive offices at 4094 Majestic Lane, Suite 360, Fairfax, VA 22033.Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, the successful integration of ConnexUs AI, execution of the Virginia LLC spin-off and ARPRT LLC IP license, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.Contact: Investor inquiries may be directed to ir@visiumtechnologies.com; media inquiries to press@visiumtechnologies.com , visiumtechnologies.com. You may also reach the IR Concierge at 888-344-9850.

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