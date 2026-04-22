Virginia Beach Moving Company Tidal Town Moving Surpasses 1,100 Five-Star Google Reviews

Virginia Beach-based Tidal Town Moving reaches 1,100 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating, driven by transparent pricing and community-rooted service.

Reaching 1,100 reviews at 4.9 stars means 1,100 families trusted us with their move. Hampton Roads is our community and we take that seriously.” — Rooke Crouch, Co-Owner, Tidal Town Moving

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampton Roads-based moving company reaches review milestone with a 4.9-star rating, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction across residential and commercial moves Tidal Town Moving , a locally owned moving company serving Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads area, has surpassed 1,100 customer reviews on Google with a 4.9-star rating.This milestone reflects our track record of transparent pricing, reliable service, and consistent communication across hundreds of residential and commercial moves throughout the region.Tidal Town Moving was founded by Rooke Crouch and Josh Wright, industry veterans who began their careers in the moving business in 2015. Based in Virginia Beach, the company serves all of Hampton Roads, including Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, and Newport News, seven days a week, around the clock.The company attributes much of its growth to word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers, a pattern reflected in its online reviews. Reviewers frequently cite the professionalism and care shown by individual crew members by name, along with the company's no-hidden-fee pricing structure, which charges an hourly rate starting at arrival with no travel time fees within Hampton Roads.Tidal Town Moving is licensed with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (License #705) and the State Corporation Commission (License #11306836). It carries Cargo, Motor Vehicle, and General Liability Insurance on every move. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.In addition to local residential and commercial moves, Tidal Town Moving offers loading and unloading services for rental trucks and containers, furniture assembly, packing and unpacking, and long-distance moving to all 48 continental states through its carrier network.Homeowners, renters, and businesses in Hampton Roads can request a free estimate by visiting tidaltownmoving.com or calling (757) 716-9286.About Tidal Town MovingTidal Town Moving is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Founded by Rooke Crouch and Josh Wright, the company serves all of Hampton Roads with residential moving, commercial moving, local moving, long-distance moving, loading and unloading, and furniture assembly services. Tidal Town Moving is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating, licensed with the Virginia DMV and State Corporation Commission, and fully insured. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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