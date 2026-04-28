New Novel 'Camelot’s Secret Legacy' Uncovers History's Hidden Truths

James Pomerantz’s Latest Thriller Delves into JFK and Marilyn Monroe’s Most Shocking Secret

AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author James Pomerantz invites readers to rediscover America’s most iconic era in his gripping new novel, “Camelot’s Secret Legacy.” This provocative alternative history blends political intrigue, mafia machinations, and intimate family drama to explore the startling possibility that John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe had a child - a daughter who lived to expose an extraordinary past.Pomerantz’s novel introduces McKenna Casey Gordon, an enigmatic woman who discovers her outsized heritage following Jackie Kennedy’s death in 1995. Born in 1955 in Boston and adopted into a powerful Chicago family with ties to the mob, McKenna slowly unravels a web of hidden legacies. From illicit partnerships with Joe Kennedy Sr. to the shadowy world of political ambition and corruption, “Camelot’s Secret Legacy” intricately examines how the weight of history shapes personal identity.“I wanted to imagine what might have happened if one of America’s most enduring myths was real,” says Pomerantz. “This story is as much about power and family as it is about uncovering long-buried truths.” Inspired by his late wife’s real-life adoption in 1955 and a complex tapestry of circumstantial evidence, the novel walks the fascinating edge between fact and fiction.With electrifying prose and relentless pacing, Pomerantz keeps readers hooked from the very first page. At 239 pages, this unflinching novel is a tightly woven thriller ideal for history buffs and suspense enthusiasts alike.“Camelot’s Secret Legacy” (ISBN: 9781970844184) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at jamespomerantzwriter.com From the Back Cover:The 1,036 days of John F. Kennedy's administration culminated with perhaps the most consequential day in American history. Camelot's Secret Legacy explores the life of McKenna Casey Gordon, the biological daughter of JFK and Marilyn Monroe, through a Secret Service agent assigned to the presidential motorcade in Dealey Plaza on 11/22/1963. Dominick Welles protected Lancer (the Secret Service code name for the President Kennedy). Camelot, the term Jackie Kennedy used to describe their days in the White House for a Life magazine article published one week after her husband's assassination. What if Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy had a secret daughter and she lived to tell the tale? Historical fiction can offer a visceral, fairy-tale-like resolution to a tragic reality."James Pomerantz is a polished author who grabs the readers from page one!"- Rob O'Neill - SEAL Team Six, Operation Neptune Spear and New York Times bestselling author of The Operator...Firing the shots that killed Osama Bin LadenAbout the Author:U of Missouri Journalism, author of ten books, Chicago born and raised. Late wife Mary, 1955-2019, four children, four grandchildren. Currently lives in Scottsdale, AZ with his girlfriend.James writes high-stakes thrillers for readers who crave elite operators, moral gray zones, and relentless action, led by “The Rogue Breacher,” a Deklan Novak novel featuring a former U.S. Navy SEAL pushed off the grid and into a war without rules. The cryptic industry message that best describes James Pomerantz as an author from the Deklan Novak novels to the recently released “Camelot’s Secret Legacy”: It’s not the prose. Or… It’s not ONLY the prose.The first pages written by James make the reader put down whatever they were doing and read past where they were supposed to stop. The style/genre has a specific quality that agents and publishers have been trying to name for years. The closest they can get is that the words feel inevitable. Like the book knows exactly what it is from the very first line. Like the writer decided about voice, about where to enter the story, about what the first thing the reader experiences will be, and committed to it completely. No hedging. No warming up. No, “Let me establish some context before we get to the actual thing.” Just, “Here we are. This is the world. This is the voice. Come with me or don’t.”About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.