Amwins Announces Partnership with Vivere for launch of Exclusive California FAIR Plan Wrap Product

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins , the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., and Vivere , a specialty insurance underwriting platform focused on niche lines of business, today announced the launch of an exclusive California FAIR Plan Wrap product. Developed by Vivere and distributed exclusively through Amwins, this new offering delivers comprehensive coverage and fast quotes to entire portfolios of California FAIR plan insureds, including commercial and dwelling risks.As wildfire exposure, regulatory constraints, and capacity limitations continue to challenge the California property market, many insureds relying on the FAIR Plan remain without insurance for non-covered perils and losses exceeding FAIR Plan limits. The new Wrap product was developed to address this growing market need by complementing the California FAIR Plan with additional non-fire protection, helping insureds achieve coverage more consistent with the private market.The product leverages Vivere’s ground-breaking, proprietary technology to deliver a simple, low touch quoting experience. Using only a completed California FAIR Plan application, retailers can generate quotes for an individual risk or entire portfolios of FAIR Plan insureds within minutes.“Efficiency and underwriting discipline don’t have to be mutually exclusive,” said Rachael Dougherty, Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty Property at Vivere. “This product brings together advanced technology and experienced underwriting to make it faster and easier for agents to place complex California property risks.”For commercial risks, the product offers competitive pricing for wrap limits up to $100 million, while dwelling wrap limits are available up to $3 million. The product is written on “A” rated paper and all offerings are subject to the Wrap policy’s terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions.“In today’s California property market, the FAIR Plan is often a necessary starting point, but it’s rarely a complete solution,” said Bob Black, Executive Vice President and National Property Practice Leader at Amwins. “This product was built to address the real coverage gaps insureds are facing, combining broad protection, strong paper, and a streamlined placement process to help our partners deliver quality solutions with confidence.”To learn more about the California Fair Plan Wrap product, click here or contact your Amwins property broker or Amwins Access underwriter.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $50 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.About VivereFounded in 2025, Vivere is an independently owned specialty insurance platform built to reimagine the traditional underwriting workflow based on a simple core principle: underwriting excellence is achieved by pairing exceptional people with purpose-built technology. By aligning the right people with intelligent automation, Vivere unlocks greater speed, precision, efficiency, and value. Every vertical and underwriter is carefully selected to ensure that we deliver consistently superior outcomes for our partners, including faster program launches, industry-leading underwriting timelines, and real-time analytics for transparency and alignment at every stage.Vivere contact:Chris McKechnie / +1 610.850.1570cmckechnie@viverepartners.com

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