ST. JUDE ROCK ’N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE DELIVERS MORE THAN $80 MILLION IN ANNUAL ECONOMIC IMPACT

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville returns April 25–26, continuing a 26-year track record as one of the city’s most consistent tourism drivers.In 2025, the event delivered more than $80 million in total economic impact annually, including direct, indirect and induced spending. Based on participation levels and per-runner spending estimates, the race has generated approximately $1.8 billion in total economic impact for Nashville over the past 26 years.Over its 26-year history, Rock ’n’ Roll Nashville has grown alongside the city and played a meaningful role in establishing Nashville as a nationally recognized sports and destination city. As part of a longstanding national running series, the event consistently draws participants from across the country and around the world.Today, more than 50% of runners travel from outside Tennessee, a direct result of the event’s national reach and legacy. In 2026, more than 70% of participants are expected to be first-time runners in the Nashville race, introducing thousands of new visitors to the city.Race weekend is expected to draw approximately 25,000 runners, along with thousands of additional spectators, volunteers and supporters. The event consistently generates hotel demand, restaurant traffic and extended visitor stays across the city.“The St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is designed to create a full weekend experience that benefits both participants and the communities we serve,” said Scott DeRue, Chief Executive Officer of The IRONMAN Group. “In Nashville, that translates into strong visitor turnout, extended stays and meaningful support for local businesses.”The Nashville race is part of the nationally recognized Rock ’n’ RollRunning Series, providing year-round marketing and cross-promotion across multiple U.S. markets and helping attract destination runners to Music City.Beyond its economic impact, the event has raised more than $18 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the St. Jude Heroes program over the past 12 years, supporting families in Nashville and beyond while advancing the St. Jude mission.As one of Nashville’s longest-running major events, the St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series remains a cornerstone of the city’s spring calendar, consistently driving tourism, supporting local businesses and delivering measurable economic return.Runners can still register for the 2026 race at the free Health and Fitness Expo.Schedule of EventsThe 2026 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series Nashville free Health & Fitness Expo will be held at the Music City Center at 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville, TN 37203.THURSDAY, April 23· Health & Fitness Expo, Noon– 7 p.m., Music City CenterFRIDAY, April 24· Health & Fitness Expo, 10 a.m-7p.m., Music City CenterSATURDAY, April 25 – RACE DAY· 5K and 10K at 6:30am – 8th & Demonbreun· Marathon & ½ Marathon at 7:20 a.m.- 8th & BroadwaySUNDAY, April 26· 1 Mile, Doggie Dash and KiDS Rock races at Nissan Stadiumo Distances:§ 12pm Doggie Dash§ 12:30pm 1 Mile Races§ 1:00pm KiDS ROCKFor more information, visit www.runrocknroll.com/nashville # # #About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at www.stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.About Rock ‘n’ Roll Running SeriesEstablished in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS, premier running events including the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series and City2Surf, the UTMBWorld Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai’i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group SJRnR Nashville Media Contacts:Kim Dettwiller Burton, Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville, (615) 330-5656, teamstrategies@gmail.comRyan Lobato, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, press@runrocknroll.comCaroline Gonzalez, ALSAC/ST.STJUDE, (737) 268-1766, caroline.gonzalez@alsac.stjude.org

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