Rellevate Partners with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania to Enhance Staff Financial Wellness

HAPevolve and Rellevate logos highlighting their partnership to deliver innovative financial wellness solutions for healthcare organizations and staff.

Rellevate and HAPevolve partner to offer Pay Any-Day to Pennsylvania hospitals, giving healthcare staff flexible access to earned wages and improving retention.

We are thrilled to partner with HAPevolve to support the healthcare professionals who serve our communities by giving staff faster access to earned wages and helping hospitals strengthen retention.” — Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services—including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services—today announced a strategic partnership with HAPevolve, a subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). This collaboration introduces Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day service to hospitals and health systems, providing healthcare professionals with flexible, anytime access to their earned wages.Through this partnership, Pennsylvania’s healthcare employers can offer their entire workforce a modern, mobile-first financial tool to reduce financial stress and improve retention. Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day lets employees access up to 50% of their earned wages before scheduled paydays, with no loans, interest, or fees on eligible advances. These funds can be accessed via the Rellevate MastercardPay Any-Day Card and used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, supported by an integrated app featuring bill pay, money transfers, and balance tracking.“We are thrilled to partner with HAPevolve to support the dedicated healthcare professionals who serve our communities,” said Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate. “By providing immediate access to earned wages, we help clinical and support staff manage life’s costs without the burden of high-cost alternatives. This initiative not only empowers workers but also gives hospitals a powerful, no-cost tool to strengthen their workforce and recruitment efforts in an incredibly competitive market.”For healthcare organizations, the platform offers a seamless, no-risk benefit. The solution is designed to accelerate onboarding across the organization—including full-time, per diem, and contract staff—while reducing the administrative overhead associated with paper checks.“HAPevolve is committed to identifying innovative solutions that help HAP members address their most pressing operational and workforce challenges,” said, Lori Mulholland, Director, Business Development, at HAPevolve. “In today’s dynamic healthcare landscape, addressing the workforce’s financial well-being is essential. Adding Rellevate to our partner portfolio allows us to bring an innovative solution that supports the needs of the healthcare workforce.By addressing financial stress at its source, the Rellevate Pay Any-Day service strengthens employee engagement and aligns with broader strategies for healthcare workforce well-being.About Rellevate, Inc. Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive. With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors. www.rellevate.com About HAPevolve:HAPevolve partners with organizations that serve the health care community to deliver innovative solutions that address hospitals’ most pressing operational, workforce, and financial challenges. Through strategic collaborations and endorsed partner programs, HAPevolve provides Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems with access to cost-saving tools, consulting, and services that enhance patient experience, support workforce recruitment and retention, and improve overall organizational performance. As a subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), HAPevolve leverages deep industry expertise and a trusted network of partners to help members navigate complex clinical, regulatory, and business environments. For more information, visit www.hapevolve.com

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