Buckeye Power Systems Urges Coastal Residents and Businesses to Prepare Now for 2026 Hurricane Season

Buckeye Power Systems official logo Warehouse view of Buckeye Power Systems Cummins RS20A air-cooled generator installation - offers managed whole house coverage for many homes up to 3000 sq ft. L-R: Scott Lockwood (sales), David Richey (president), and Misti Cooper (sales)

With Up to Six Hurricanes Forecast This Season, Standby Generator Power from Cummins Could Mean the Difference Between Disruption and Continuity

Every hurricane season is a reminder that the question isn’t whether a storm will come — it’s whether you’ll be ready when it does.” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, Buckeye Power Systems is issuing an urgent call to homeowners and businesses in coastal regions to act now — before the first storm makes landfall. While seasonal forecasters are projecting a below-average storm count overall, Weather.com anticipates 12 named storms, six of which are expected to reach hurricane status. Of those, two are forecast to strengthen into major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher, bringing sustained winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.Hurricanes of that magnitude can leave entire communities without electrical power for days — sometimes weeks — as utility crews work to restore damaged infrastructure. For families and businesses caught unprepared, the consequences can be severe: spoiled food and medications, inaccessible facilities, halted operations, and lost revenue.“Every hurricane season is a reminder that the question isn’t whether a storm will come — it’s whether you’ll be ready when it does,” said David Richey, President of Buckeye Power Systems. “Two major hurricanes with winds over 111 mph can wipe out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The time to prepare is right now, while the skies are still clear.”Peace of Mind for HomeownersFor homeowners, a standby generator from Buckeye Power Systems means the lights stay on, the air conditioning keeps running, and critical medical equipment continues to operate — automatically, without any action required from the homeowner. Unlike portable generators that require manual setup, fuel management, and safe outdoor placement, a permanently installed standby generator activates within seconds of detecting a power outage.Powered by Cummins Power Generation — a global leader in power generation equipment trusted by hospitals, data centers, and emergency services worldwide — Buckeye Power Systems’ generator solutions are engineered for reliability when reliability matters most. Cummins home generators are built to perform in extreme weather conditions, providing homeowners with uninterrupted electrical power throughout even the most intense storm events.A Competitive Advantage for BusinessesFor businesses, the stakes are even higher. When a hurricane strikes and power grids go down, companies that remain operational gain an immediate and significant advantage over those that close their doors. Customers actively seek out open businesses for supplies, services, and necessities during and after a storm — and those businesses that can serve them earn lasting loyalty. Cummins commercial generator from Buckeye Power Systems enables businesses to keep doors open to customers when competitors go dark, protect refrigerated and frozen inventory from costly spoilage, maintain consistent productivity across critical operations, preserve data systems, point-of-sale terminals, and communications, and meet safety and regulatory requirements that require continuous power.“For a restaurant, a grocery store, or a pharmacy, losing power for three days isn’t just an inconvenience — it can mean tens of thousands of dollars in spoiled inventory and lost business,” Richey noted. “When we help a business with a standby generator, we’re not just selling equipment. We’re protecting their livelihood and helping them serve their community exactly when their community needs them most.”World-Class Power from Cummins Power GenerationBuckeye Power Systems is proud to offer generator solutions powered by Cummins Power Generation, a worldwide leader with more than a century of experience in standby generator engineering and product innovation. Cummins generators are renowned for their fuel efficiency, low maintenance requirements, extended run times, and the ability to handle the full electrical load of homes and commercial facilities of all sizes. In addition, Cummins products are backed by a worldwide service and support network.From residential standby units designed to seamlessly power a family home to heavy-duty commercial generators built to sustain full business operations, Buckeye Power Systems works with each customer to identify the right solution for their specific needs and budget.Don’t Wait for a Storm Warning to ActInstallation lead times for standby generators often extend weeks or months during peak season demand. Homeowners and business owners in hurricane-prone coastal areas are encouraged to consult with Buckeye Power Systems now to assess their power needs and select the right generator well ahead of storm season.“We’ve seen it time and again — people call us the day after a hurricane makes landfall, and the generator is shipped after a major storm,” said Richey. “Don’t be that person. Call us today, and let’s make sure you and your family or your business are protected before the season gets underway.”To learn more about standby generator solutions from Buckeye Power Systems, visit buckeyepowersystems.com or call 901-379-8097 to speak with a Cummins generator specialist.About Buckeye Power SystemsBased in Cordova, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis, Buckeye Power Systems is an online seller of Cummins Power Generation equipment – a world leader in power generation equipment. Founded in 2018 by David Richey, the firm exclusively offers ready-to-ship generators from Cummins Power Generation for residential and industrial applications.Visit https://buckeyepowersystems.com for more information.

Business Continuity Planning with Standby Power from Cummins

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