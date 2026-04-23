IICF Philanthropic Roundtable Gathers Insurance Leaders to Address Global Impact of Charitable Giving and Volunteering

IICF’s 10th annual Philanthropic Showcase details community support provided by the insurance industry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, today hosted the 2026 IICF Philanthropic Roundtable, gathering leaders from 26 leading insurance organizations to discuss trends and initiatives in philanthropy, volunteering and community impact. IICF released the 2025 IICF Philanthropic Showcase during the 2026 IICF Philanthropic Roundtable, sharing an annual look at the year’s charitable programs, volunteer projects, innovative community initiatives and global charitable contributions of IICF Key Partner Companies.Representatives from leading global insurance companies presented at this unique platform for philanthropic knowledge sharing, including:CNA (Ari Aspegren, Corporate Responsibility Consultant) – Marking the 10th anniversary of CNA’s Volunteer-a-thon, employees contributed nearly 13,000 volunteer hours in 2025, supporting 552 nonprofits across 223 communities worldwide. From mentoring students to addressing food insecurity and environmental needs, CNA’s embedded culture of giving generously benefited its communities.Crum & Forster (Noel Briordy, Director, Impact & Belonging and Mari Marques-Thomas, VP Impact & Belonging) – Addressing one of the nation’s most urgent needs, Crum & Forster helped deliver 10 million meals in 2025 through its Food Security initiative. Partnerships with Feeding America and local food banks, combined with employee-driven programs, enabled more than 2,800 employees to expand community access to essential resources.Falvey Insurance Group (Amanda Langlais AVP, Marketing and Seiana Barbato, Group Marketing Coordinator) – Deeply rooted in Rhode Island, Falvey supported local communities through partnerships with Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Foster Forward, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA), including employee-led initiatives benefiting children, families, veterans and animals and reflecting a strong commitment to hands-on community impact.Marsh (Octavia Bush, Inclusion and Impact Operations Coordinator) – In 2025, 31,250 Marsh colleagues contributed more than 189,600 volunteer hours and $6.2 million (including company match) to benefit 4,934 nonprofit causes worldwide. Through initiatives spanning disaster preparedness, blood drives and efforts to combat food and housing insecurity, Marsh continues to make a meaningful impact through its community engagement.Munich Re (Cheryl Rosario, Head of DEI and CSR, NA) – Prioritizing building resilient communities, Munich Re focused on critical issues such as cancer awareness and research, food insecurity, and youth development. Through strategic partnerships like City of Hope, World Central Kitchen and First Tee, Munich Re made a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families, promoting a culture of resilience, hope and opportunity.Texas Mutual (Veronica Martinez, Senior Manager, Impact & Community Partnership) – Committed to strengthening Texas communities, Texas Mutual invested more than $20 million in 2025 across disaster preparedness, workforce development and health initiatives. Supporting 124 nonprofits and contributing over 1,300 volunteer hours, employees played a key role in expanding opportunity and community resilience statewide.The Hartford (Stefania Campbell, Philanthropy Lead)) – For nearly 80 years, The Hartford has advanced fire safety education through its Junior Fire Marshalprogram, reaching more than 112 million children nationwide. Through innovative partnerships and national programming, the initiative continues to equip students with lifesaving knowledge to protect their families and communities.USAA (Laura Propp, Corporate Impact Director) – Guided by a mission to serve military families nationwide, USAA expanded its advocacy efforts in 2025 with the launch of Honor Through Action™, backed by a five-year, $500 million commitment. The initiative aims to mobilize other business leaders, policymakers, citizens and USAA employees around three critical areas: financial security, meaningful careers and overall well-being.Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) (Olga Collins, Chief Executive Officer) – Across its global network, WBN continues to embed philanthropy into its culture, mobilizing team members in more than 100 countries. In 2025, over 32,000 volunteer hours supported 800+ nonprofit partners, advancing initiatives focused on sustainability, youth development and health equity around the world.IICF Key Partner Companies that provide the highest levels of strategic and financial support to the foundation also joined in the discussion, including: Allianz, Alliant/Confie, Aon, AXA XL, BHSI, Chubb, CNA, CRC Group, Crum & Forster, EY, Falvey Insurance Group, HUB International, H.W. Kaufman Group, Markel, Marsh / Marsh McLennan Agency, Munich Re, Swiss Re, Texas Mutual, The Hanover, The Hartford, UFG Insurance, USAA, Verisk, Worldwide Broker Network and Zurich.“The IICF Philanthropic Roundtable offers a unique platform for learning about the many creative ways the insurance industry is supporting communities and helping to build a stronger and more resilient future through the power of philanthropy,” said Steve Marohn, President, Commercial Lines at Grange Insurance and Chair of the IICF Board of Governors. “From thoughtful and impactful volunteering initiatives to engaging community partnerships, the industry continues to channel the strength of charitable giving through IICF, with grant-making and volunteer service, to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work.”Earlier this year, the foundation revealed the updated IICF Philanthropic Index where it reported more than $1.53 billion in charitable giving by a select group of 100 leading insurance industry business in 2024 (the most recent data available). A staggering 595,000 volunteers from across the insurance industry contributed nearly 7 million hours in volunteer service, benefitting over 104,000 nonprofit partners and causes.To view the recently released IICF Philanthropic Showcase, please click here and please visit https://www.iicf.org/ to learn more about the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation.About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants and volunteer service. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than 30 years, contributing more than $55 million in community grants along with 400,000 volunteer hours by over 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

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