The Satos Awards Open Public Voting Ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas

Landscape Satos Awards 2026 public voting announcement graphic featuring gold coin award and Bitcoin awards branding

The Satos Awards 2026 opens public voting ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas, recognizing excellence across the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

Independent Bitcoin recognition platform launches public voting April 22, with winners honored during Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas, April 27 to 29.

Bitcoin has always been driven by the people building and pushing it forward. Recognising that work through community participation reflects the diversity and independence that define the ecosystem.”
— Susie Violet Ward, Director & Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy UK
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Satos Awards, an independent platform recognizing excellence across the Bitcoin ecosystem, today announced the official opening of public voting on April 22, 2026, ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas. Created to spotlight the builders, companies, and leaders shaping Bitcoin's future, the program introduces 21 award categories honoring contributions across the global Bitcoin landscape.

This year's nominees include Michael Saylor, Saifedean Ammous, Natalie Brunell, Anita Posch, the Human Rights Foundation, Cake Wallet, BTCPay Server, and Strike, reflecting the breadth of leadership, innovation, and impact recognized across 21 categories.

Nominees were submitted by the global Bitcoin community, and public voting is now open at thesatosawards.com/vote, where participants worldwide can help determine the inaugural award recipients. The full list of nominees across all categories is available at thesatosawards.com/nominees. Winners will be determined by public voting.

Throughout Bitcoin Week, April 27 to 29, The Satos Awards will spotlight nominees and category honorees across Las Vegas. Select awards will be presented through on-site recognition moments during the week, with winners and select guests invited to a private reception on April 29. The reception will bring together award recipients, select nominees, members of the Satos Council, press, and invited leaders from across the global Bitcoin community.

"Voting is how the community claims this. We built the categories, the council, and the standard. Now the community decides who will be honored in the inaugural Satos Awards record."

Heather Richmond -- Founder & Executive Producer, The Satos Awards

"Bitcoin is a decentralised, global and neutral monetary network. It has always been driven by the people building, contributing, and pushing it forward. Recognising that work through community participation can highlight those contributions while reflecting the diversity and independence that define the ecosystem."

Susie Violet Ward -- Satos Council Member | Director and Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy UK

Public voting closes ahead of the April 29 reception. Media attending Bitcoin Week are invited to cover the voting launch, engage with nominees, and request interviews with Satos Awards leadership.

Amaya Holliway
The Satos Awards
+1 3234254633
press@thesatosawards.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Satos Awards Open Public Voting Ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Amaya Holliway
The Satos Awards
+1 3234254633 press@thesatosawards.com
Company/Organization
Creative Strategy Studios
5750 Hollywood Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, California, 90068
United States
+1 323-425-4633
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The Satos Awards Open Public Voting Ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas
The Satos Awards Opens Nominations for 2026 Bitcoin Awards in Las Vegas
TENNIIX Sees Surge in Demand From Pro Players, Colleges, and Private Clubs After CES 2026 Debut
View All Stories From This Author