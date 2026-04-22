The Satos Awards Open Public Voting Ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas

The Satos Awards 2026 opens public voting ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas, recognizing excellence across the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

Independent Bitcoin recognition platform launches public voting April 22, with winners honored during Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas, April 27 to 29.

Bitcoin has always been driven by the people building and pushing it forward. Recognising that work through community participation reflects the diversity and independence that define the ecosystem.” — Susie Violet Ward, Director & Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy UK

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Satos Awards , an independent platform recognizing excellence across the Bitcoin ecosystem, today announced the official opening of public voting on April 22, 2026, ahead of Bitcoin Week in Las Vegas. Created to spotlight the builders, companies, and leaders shaping Bitcoin's future, the program introduces 21 award categories honoring contributions across the global Bitcoin landscape.This year's nominees include Michael Saylor, Saifedean Ammous, Natalie Brunell, Anita Posch, the Human Rights Foundation, Cake Wallet, BTCPay Server, and Strike, reflecting the breadth of leadership, innovation, and impact recognized across 21 categories.Nominees were submitted by the global Bitcoin community, and public voting is now open at thesatosawards.com/vote , where participants worldwide can help determine the inaugural award recipients. The full list of nominees across all categories is available at thesatosawards.com/nominees . Winners will be determined by public voting.Throughout Bitcoin Week, April 27 to 29, The Satos Awards will spotlight nominees and category honorees across Las Vegas. Select awards will be presented through on-site recognition moments during the week, with winners and select guests invited to a private reception on April 29. The reception will bring together award recipients, select nominees, members of the Satos Council, press, and invited leaders from across the global Bitcoin community."Voting is how the community claims this. We built the categories, the council, and the standard. Now the community decides who will be honored in the inaugural Satos Awards record."Heather Richmond -- Founder & Executive Producer, The Satos Awards"Bitcoin is a decentralised, global and neutral monetary network. It has always been driven by the people building, contributing, and pushing it forward. Recognising that work through community participation can highlight those contributions while reflecting the diversity and independence that define the ecosystem."Susie Violet Ward -- Satos Council Member | Director and Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy UKPublic voting closes ahead of the April 29 reception. Media attending Bitcoin Week are invited to cover the voting launch, engage with nominees, and request interviews with Satos Awards leadership.

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