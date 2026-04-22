Fence & Deck Connection Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Event in Savannah, Georgia

Fence & Deck Connection of Savannah's Grand Opening Event

Guests are invited to enjoy delicious food, exciting giveaways, and grand opening specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Savannah, Georgia location.

We’re not just building fences, we’re building places where life happens, and we’re honored to be a part of that for every homeowner we serve.” — James Rubush

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fence & Deck Connection is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Savannah, Georgia, with a special community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at 2200 Dean Forest Rd, Savannah, GA 31408.As a company that has been building backyard memories since 1991, Fence & Deck Connection is excited to bring its trusted craftsmanship and customer-focused service to the Savannah community. Backed by 35 years of experience, the company delivers high-quality, durable fencing solutions while staying at the forefront of industry technology and innovation. The new location reflects its commitment to providing Savannah homeowners with the best in quality, design, and modern outdoor living solutions.The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, opportunities to meet the team, and a chance for guests to explore a variety of fencing options designed to enhance both the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces. This family-friendly celebration will also include refreshments from local favorites Royal Tasty Avenue Food Truck and Miss T & Mr. B’s Sweet Treats Ice Cream Truck, bounce house fun provided by Sun Country Amusements, and live on-site music and entertainment from WRHQ FM 105.3.Attendees will also have access to exclusive grand opening offers, including 20% off projects plus an additional 5% savings, or 18 months of 0% interest financing for qualified buyers.“Opening our doors in Savannah means so much to me personally,” said James Rubush, President & CEO of Fence & Deck Connection. “When we started this company back in 1991, it was built on a simple idea — helping families create spaces where they can gather, relax, and make lasting memories. Seeing that vision grow into new communities like Savannah is incredibly rewarding. We’re not just building fences, we’re building places where life happens, and we’re honored to be a part of that for every homeowner we serve.”Fence & Deck Connection specializes in custom wood, vinyl, and aluminum fencing solutions tailored for homeowners who expect more — more craftsmanship, more durability, and more attention to detail. The company looks forward to helping Savannah-area residents create outdoor spaces they will enjoy for years to come.For more information about the event or services offered, please visit fenceanddeckconnection.com, the Facebook Event Page , or join us at the Grand Opening celebration on May 2.ABOUT FENCE & DECK CONNECTION:For 35 years, Fence & Deck Connection has designed and installed high-quality fences, decks, and screened porches for Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Georgia residential customers. In addition to residential installation, they are one of the most trusted providers of commercial railing, fence, and deck installation services in the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

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