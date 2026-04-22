Nékter® Juice Bar to Celebrate Grand Opening in Camarillo on May 2nd

Enjoy $5 Small Juices & Smoothies, Free Protein Waffles, and a Free Month Raffle!

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter® Juice Bar , an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding its Southern California presence with the opening of its newest location in the heart of Camarillo at 742 Arneill Rd. The new juice bar will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 2nd, from 8 a.m.The event will feature exclusive grand opening offers, including $5 Small Juices and Smoothies available all day. Additionally, guests who make a purchase of $15 or more will receive Free Protein Waffles while supplies last. To add to the excitement, the location will hold a raffle where two lucky winners will receive a Free Month of Nékter (one small smoothie per week for four weeks).The Camarillo location is owned and operated by franchisees Dave Kanji and Raj Rawat. Both are long-term residents of Ventura County; Kanji has lived in the area for over 42 years, while Rawat has been a resident for over 15 years. Both owners have children attending local schools and are deeply rooted in the community."We decided to join Nékter because the healthy and fresh food concept is amazing," said Dave Kanji, Co-owner of Nékter Camarillo. "There is currently nothing else like these natural juices, smoothies, and acai bowls in our area, and we are excited to fill that gap for our neighbors."As they launch their new venture, Kanji and Rawat are committed to deepening their local ties. "We are planning to get involved with the community through fundraising efforts for our local schools and youth sports teams," added Rawat.The new 1,057-square-foot juice bar is conveniently located near the Las Posas Plaza. The Camarillo Nékter will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Nékter offers a wide array of delicious and healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and functional cleanses. Customers can also enjoy handcrafted açaí bowls customized with various fresh toppings and superfoods.Visit www.nekterjuicebar.com to learn more about Nékter, including its menu and the Build Your Own Bowl option. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app via the App Store or Google Play to start earning rewards.*The $5 Small Juice and Smoothie offer is available only at the Camarillo location on 5/2/26. Select menu items only; does not include boosts.*Free Protein Waffles are available with a minimum $15 purchase while supplies last.*Free Month of Nékter raffle winners receive one small smoothie per week for four consecutive weeks, redeemable only at the Camarillo location.About NékterNékter is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Né1kter sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives.For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

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