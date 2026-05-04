MAU Vegas 2026 Brings Together the Builders of What Comes Next in Mobile Growth

The mobile growth community’s most influential event returns May 19–21, 2026.

Mobile growth is at an inflection point again. Teams are navigating AI, changing user expectations, and new constraints around data and privacy—all at once.” — Angela Harar, Vice President of Strategy and Growth at MAU

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 22, 2026 — The biggest shifts in mobile growth—from the rise of performance marketing and subscription models to the impact of privacy regulation—play out in the sessions, hallways, and late-night conversations at MAU Vegas. From May 19–21, 2026 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, MAU Vegas will once again bring together the marketers, founders, and product leaders building what comes next for the mobile ecosystem.More than 2,500 growth marketers, product leads, founders, and executives are expected to attend three days of keynotes, tactical sessions, peer-driven roundtables, and curated experiences designed to address the questions teams are actually wrestling with right now. Ninety-five percent of MAU attendees influence or control purchasing decisions, with nearly half at VP level or above and the other half made up of founders and builders shaping the next generation of products and platforms.“Mobile growth is at an inflection point again,” said Angela Harar, Vice President of Strategy and Growth at MAU. “Teams are navigating AI, changing user expectations, and new constraints around data and privacy—all at once. MAU Vegas 2026 is designed to give every attendee, from founders to CMOs to data leads, a program that feels built for them.”What to Expect at MAU Vegas 2026MAU Vegas 2026 will feature 100+ speakers and 100+ curated experiences, with programming spanning AI and automation, creative optimization, retention, monetization, product-led growth, and brand-building. Sessions are led by practitioners who are in the trenches today, sharing what is working—and what is not—in real-world environments.Program highlights include:- Braindate Lounge: Peer-driven roundtables powered by Braindate technology, built for meaningful conversations and problem-solving rather than surface-level networking.- Founders House: A dedicated environment for early-stage builders to connect directly with investors, advisors, and experienced operators who have scaled through similar challenges.- Kickoff Summits: Pre-conference deep dives into indie development, gaming, and growth strategy, ideal for attendees who want more than a high-level overview.- Tastings & Meetups: Topic-driven meetups designed around the idea that the best industry conversations often happen over shared experiences.Throughout the event, attendees can expect formats that go beyond traditional panels, with interactive sessions, working groups, and off-the-record conversations that encourage candor and real takeaways.Built for the Full Growth TeamMAU Vegas 2026 is designed to serve the entire mobile growth team—from user acquisition and lifecycle marketers to product, data, and engineering leaders, as well as founders and investors. Programming is intentionally structured so that cross-functional teams can attend together and leave aligned on the same strategy and roadmap for the year ahead."MAU attendees come from different parts of the ecosystem and their needs are genuinely different,” Harar added. “The focus is on making sure every attendee leaves with clarity on what to do next—not just inspiration.”Registration and Additional InformationRegistration for MAU Vegas 2026 is open, with passes available for marketers, founders, developers, product leaders, investors, agencies, and solution providers across the mobile growth ecosystem. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure access to limited-capacity sessions and curated experiences.For more information on MAU Vegas 2026, including agenda-at-a-glance, hotel details, and special programs, visit mauvegas.com About MAU VegasMAU Vegas is the premier global gathering for mobile growth professionals, bringing together marketers, founders, developers, product leaders, investors, and executives for three days of high-impact content, curated networking, and community in Las Vegas. MAU Vegas 2026 will take place May 19–21, 2026 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Learn more at mauvegas.com.# # #

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