THIRTY8EAST Presents After the Garden, Curated by Ashlee Harrison

Exhibition Views - Photography by Joe Kramm

A THIRTY8EAST exhibition exploring pleasure, excess, and consequence through the psychological architecture of Hieronymus Bosch.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THIRTY8EAST , founded by curator and advisor Ashlee Harrison , presents After the Garden. The group exhibition reinterprets the psychological structure of Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights through contemporary art and design. Featuring works by John Currin, Cy Twombly, Kylie Manning, Salvador Dalí, Tracey Emin, Antoni Tapies, Leonor Fini, Andy Warhol, DRIFT, Lola Montes Schnabel, Irene Cattaneo, Atelier Van Lieshout, and Sebastian Errazuriz, among others, the exhibition unfolds across three rooms as Paradise (Formation), The Garden (Decadence), and Aftermath (Reckoning) – three spatial states tracing a progression from order to desire to consequence.“Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights is often read as fantasy or moral allegory, but its deeper power lies in how precisely it maps human behavior,” says curator Ashlee Harrison. “It shows how pleasure becomes a system, one that multiplies, escalates, and eventually produces consequence. After the Garden translates that structure into spatial experience.”Rather than treating Bosch’s iconic triptych as a historical reference, After the Garden approaches it as a framework for understanding how pleasure shapes environments, objects, and behavior. Presented within the domestic townhouse setting of THIRTY8EAST, the exhibition collapses the distance between viewer and object, positioning art and design as participants in these cycles rather than decorative elements.The exhibition unfolds across three rooms, each operating as a distinct psychological environment. Paradise / Formation considers the fragile moment before desire becomes narrative, where harmony exists but remains quietly unstable. The Garden / Compulsion introduces a more immersive and sensual atmosphere shaped by repetition, excess, and collective appetite. Aftermath / Reckoning turns inward, exploring consequence as psychological residue, where objects and systems begin to resist the body.In partnership with Serenity Music and HOLON, After the Garden also incorporates a multisensory component that extends the exhibition’s psychological framework beyond the visual into both sound and scent. Featuring original compositions from The WOMB Music Project, with sound scores and production by Jacqueline Paolino, the installation transforms the three gallery rooms into immersive emotional landscapes delivered through HOLON’s listener-shaped audio technology.Complementing this auditory dimension, Francisco Costa, founder of Costa Brazil, has curated three distinct scents, each capturing the essence of one of the exhibition’s thematic worlds. Together, these elements invite visitors not only to see the work, but to feel it, and in that way translating the exhibition’s core themes into a fully embodied sensory experience.The exhibition also marks a curatorial position for THIRTY8EAST. Operating as a thinking salon rather than a traditional gallery or showroom, THIRTY8EAST positions art and design within broader conversations around psychology, philosophy, and lived experience. With After the Garden, the space continues its exploration of how objects shape, and quietly reveal, the systems through which we live.ARTISTSJean (Hans) ArpRuth AsawaDoris Leslie BlauAlexander CalderPier Paolo CalzolariIrene CattaneoPetra CortrightVincenzo De CotiisJohn CurrinSalvador DaliDRIFTTracey EminSebastian ErrazurizLeonor FiniVera FrisénElizabeth GarousteMatthew Day JacksonJasper JohnsSofia KarakatsanisSusan KleinbergSophie LafontKostas LambridisMathieu LehanneurAtelier Van LieshoutKylie ManningHenri MatisseHenry MooreHelmut NewtonRick OwensMan RayB G RobinsonMarcin RusakLola Montes SchnabelLaura SeymourLucas SimõesJesús Rafael SotoHiroshi SugimotoErin SullivanAntoni TàpiesCy TwomblyAndy WarholTom WesselmannJorge ZalszupinEXHIBITION DETAILSAfter the GardenCurated by Ashlee HarrisonTHIRTY8EAST38 E 70th St, New York, NYOpening: April 22, 2026On View Through Jul 15, 2026MEDIA CONTACTFor media inquiries, walkthroughs, or interview requests, please contact press@teatime.agency

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