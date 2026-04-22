Farm Credit Mid-America Invests in Agriculture and Rural Communities Through Strategic Programs and Partnerships
2025 Impact Report spotlights impact of investments that support farmers, grow the next generation of agricultural leaders and strengthen rural communities
The report details how more than $4 million in funding is advancing young and beginning farmers, expanding access to resources and strengthening rural communities across Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.
Beyond financing, the report highlights a continued focus on equipping producers with the tools, education and connections needed to build resilient operations and support vibrant rural economies.
“Our cooperative principles are more important than ever, and this year’s Impact Report shows what’s possible when people and communities come together around a shared purpose,” said Heather Vidourek, chief administrative officer at Farm Credit Mid-America. “Through collaboration, education and strategic investment, we’re strengthening rural communities, supporting producers and helping build a resilient future for agriculture.”
DRIVING MEASURABLE IMPACT
Key outcomes from 2025 include:
• $4+ million invested in programs across the cooperative’s six-state footprint, which includes $1.59 million to support youth, college students and young and beginning farmers and another $2.44 million toward initiatives that strengthen rural communities and agriculture.
• Support for next-generation ag leaders, including support for 56 youth programs and more than $511,000 awarded through scholarships, on-campus programs and experiential learning.
• Young and beginning farmer access to capital and education through the cooperative's Growing Forward® program and Know to Grow® seminars.
• Food security and community support including 180,000 meals supplemented, $192,500 contributed to food bank partners.
INVESTING IN WHAT’S NEXT
The report also features customer and community stories that illustrate how producers are adapting, implementing stewardship practices and building resilient operations for future generations.
Together, these efforts reflect Farm Credit Mid-America’s ongoing commitment to strengthening agriculture and rural communities for the long term.
Charissa O'Daniel
Farm Credit Mid-America
+1 502-299-2093
email us here
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