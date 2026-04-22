Upcycled Food Association and Vineland Research Advance National Leadership for Upcycled Food in Canada

Upcycled Food Association (UFA) logo Amanda Oenbring, UFA CEO Dr. Alexandra Grygorczyk, Vineland Research

UFA will lead a Canadian food upcycling network, whose foundations were driven by research efforts of Vineland Research and Innovation Center.

The momentum we’re seeing in Canada reflects a food system ready to scale upcycling. By establishing a Canadian hub, we will help companies grow while contributing to a more circular food system.” — Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global growth of upcycled food reaches new heights, a Canadian hub of the global nonprofit trade association Upcycled Food Association (UFA) was announced in April. UFA will assume formal leadership of a Canadian food upcycling network, whose foundations were driven by research and community-building efforts of Vineland Research and Innovation Center (Vineland). This transition will provide a recognized national and international platform, alignment with global definitions and standards for upcycled food, support for industry credibility, market access and education, and a central hub for collaboration across the food value chain.

“The momentum we’re seeing in Canada reflects a food system that is ready to scale upcycling,” said Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association. “By establishing a Canadian hub, we can support industry alignment, global standards, and collaboration — helping Canadian companies grow while contributing to a more circular food system.”

The need for coordinated leadership became clear in June 2025, when Vineland convened a food upcycling forum and conducted interviews and surveys with byproduct generators and upcyclers as part of its broader food byproducts research. The findings were clear: while scientific innovation is essential, research-driven relationships alone are not sufficient to build a thriving upcycled food sector.

Participants consistently identified the need for:

● Stronger connections across the food value chain

● Greater alignment between innovators, processors and ingredient suppliers

● Improved visibility and a shared language around upcycled food

● A national platform to support credibility, collaboration and market development

“Our research made it clear that food upcycling in Canada is not limited by innovation, but by fragmentation,” said Dr. Alexandra Grygorczyk, new UFA Board Member, Research Scientist and food upcycling lead at Vineland. “The June forum during Upcycled Food Month was designed to bring together the people, perspectives and expertise needed to move beyond individual successes and start building a more connected approach to food upcycling.”

The establishment of a Canadian UFA hub is a significant step forward for Canada’s food system: UFA’s kickoff Town Hall for UFA CAN will be held virtually May 6, 9-10a Pacific Time, positioning the food upcycling sector for broader industry adoption, policy engagement and increased consumer awareness.

As farmers, processors, ingredient companies and innovators continue to unlock the value of food surplus and byproducts, this coordinated national network will be essential. With Vineland’s catalytic leadership and UFA’s global expertise, Canada’s food upcycling sector is well positioned to transition from an emerging space to a more established and scalable industry.

About Vineland Research: Vineland Research and Innovation Centre (Vineland) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation created in 2007 to drive growth and impact in the horticulture sector. Vineland coordinates applied research, innovation, and commercialization activities across Ontario’s horticulture value chain, aligning government, private‑sector, and research partners to deliver measurable outcomes to the sector. Vineland is funded in part by the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), a five-year, federal–provincial–territorial initiative, Vineland operates on property and in buildings owned by Agricultural Research and Innovation Ontario (ARIO), an agency of the Government of Ontario.

About the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) and Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF): UFA is a global membership-based nonprofit trade association accelerating the upcycled food economy and unleashing innovation to stop food waste. By promoting industry collaboration, research, and education, UFA and UFF support worldwide leaders building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. Learn more at upcycledfood.org.

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