Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran Families Unveils New Brand and Website

Organization logo Eagle Rock is debuting a new website and brand name.

New Identity Positions Eagle Rock as National Hub for Family-based Military Healing

"With our new brand and website, we’re stepping into the identity we’ve grown into over the last 15 years." ” — Lynn Marilla

HICKORY, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran Families (formerly Eagle Rock Camp) announced today its formal name change and new brand identity to reflect the organization’s widening role as a national hub for family-based military healing.The non-profit, whose mission remains focused on strengthening marriages and rejuvenating families, holds retreats with adult and children’s programming for military and veteran families to help them reconnect and heal from “moral and spiritual wounds” not addressed by standard veterans’ care.Eagle Rock’s new website, http://www.eaglerocknational.org/ , serves as a national hub for veteran and military-family healing. The site offers fully vetted national veteran resources, detailed retreat information, and a blog/newsroom.“With our new brand and website, we’re stepping into the identity we’ve grown into over the last 15 years. Families are coming to us from 38 states, so we designed the site to be a true national hub – a go-to place where veterans and their loved ones can quickly understand what we do, find trusted resources, and reach out for help,” says Lynn Marilla, founder/CEO of Eagle Rock.According to Marilla, the new site makes it easier for warriors and their loved ones to see what a retreat is really like, access evidence-driven resources , and get immediate guidance if they’re in crisis.“When a family lands on our site, we want them to feel seen, feel safe, and know exactly how Eagle Rock can walk with them on their healing journey,” she says.Military families face unprecedented rates of suicide, divorce, trauma and family instability. Eagle Rock exists to meet those invisible wounds — the emotional, moral and spiritual injuries that traditional support systems can’t reach. Eagle Rock’s 2025 Outcomes report finds that 9 in 10 retreat participants experienced a higher sense of hope and nearly 7 in 10 reported increased communication and improved marital satisfaction.Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran Families is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit providing faith-based, peer-led retreats for veteran and military families. Through immersive programming, therapeutic recreation, resilience training, and family-centered support, Eagle Rock helps families heal together, rebuild relationships, and rediscover hope. Learn more or apply at: https://eaglerocknational.org/

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