Suffolk County Bar Association Renews Partnership With Hedayati Law Group

The Suffolk County Bar Association (SCBA) has renewed its corporate partnership with Hedayati Law Group, P.C., highlighting the firm’s dedication to excellence and support of individuals and families.

The Suffolk County Bar Association Proudly Announces Its Continued Partnership With Hedayati Law Group, a Premier New York Firm Excelling in Family Law

Partnering with the SCBA allows us to further our mission of setting a high standard for excellence and integrity in family law across New York.” — Al Hedayati, Esq.

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suffolk County Bar Association (SCBA) has officially announced its continuing partnership with the Hedayati Law Group, P.C., recognizing the Garden City-based practice as a returning Corporate Partner. This ongoing collaboration highlights the firm’s deep commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate legal support to individuals and families across the region.

Reflecting on the renewed partnership, Al Hedayati, Esq., Managing Attorney of Hedayati Law Group, P.C., emphasized the firm's dedication to the legal community. "We are deeply honored to continue our relationship with the Suffolk County Bar Association," Hedayati stated. "Our team is passionate about zealous advocacy and finding personalized solutions for each family. Whether we are leveraging our background in banking and finance to navigate complex financial issues in a high-net-worth divorce or mediating a sensitive custody arrangement, our primary goal is to guide our clients toward a secure future. Partnering with the SCBA allows us to further our mission of setting a high standard for excellence and integrity in family law across New York."

Bringing over 150 years of combined legal experience to the table, Hedayati Law Group, P.C. serves as a powerful force in matrimonial and family law. Rather than relying on standard approaches, the Garden City-based team focuses on highly personalized strategies tailored to the unique complexities of each case. From navigating complex financial distributions to resolving high-conflict custody disputes, the firm is dedicated to providing excellent legal representation to each client. Learn more about their comprehensive legal services at www.HedayatiLaw.com.

About Hedayati Law Group, P.C.

LONG ISLAND & MANHATTAN’S ONE-STOP LEGAL SHOP

DIVORCE SOLUTIONS AS UNIQUE AS YOU ARE

With over 150 years of combined, unmatched experience, the Hedayati Law Group, P.C. is Long Island and Manhattan's one-stop legal shop. Understanding that your family concerns are extremely private and confidential, we offer divorce solutions as unique as you are. As you face this difficult time in your life, our trustworthy counselors will walk you through each step, guided by honesty, integrity, and a passion for zealous advocacy. Let us provide you with authoritative representation.

Hedayati Law Group P.C. is prepared to leverage our arsenal of courtroom-tested insights and our background in banking and finance to your competitive advantage. We don’t use cookie-cutter solutions — we offer personalized representation. Learn more about how our experience can resolve your case, minimize stress, and avoid delays, enabling you to quickly move forward to a secure future. Contact us today at (516) 334-4100 to schedule a complimentary consultation.

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