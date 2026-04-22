Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market to Reach $49.97B by 2030 at 13.7% CAGR Globally by 2030

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Report 2026_Segment Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market to Surpass $50 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Passenger Car market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,325 billion by 2030, with Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $9,442 billion by 2030, the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market in 2030, valued at $16.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong localization of automotive supply chains, increasing investments in composite material manufacturing facilities, rapid expansion of EV component ecosystems, availability of cost-effective production capabilities, and growing integration of advanced materials in next-generation vehicle platforms across major automotive hubs.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market in 2030, valued at $12.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of lightweight materials in electric and high-performance vehicles, the strong presence of premium automotive OEMs, and the growing focus on fuel efficiency and emission reduction.

Request A Free Sample Of The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9504&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market In 2030?

The automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is segmented by type into brake discs, battery housing, mirror housing, chassis, pillars and other types. The battery housing market will be the largest segment of the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market, segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $17 billion of the total in 2030. The battery housing market will be supported by increasing need for thermal management and fire resistance in EV batteries, growing demand for structurally integrated battery enclosures, rising focus on modular battery architectures, increasing adoption of crash-resistant materials, expanding development of next-generation battery systems, and strong emphasis on improving safety and durability of EV platforms.

The automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is segmented by resin into thermoplastic and thermoset. The thermoset market will be the largest segment of the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market segmented by resin, accounting for 52% or $26 billion of the total in 2030. The thermoset market will be supported by superior dimensional stability in complex geometries, increasing use in high-temperature applications, strong performance in fatigue resistance, growing compatibility with structural automotive components, expanding use in precision-molded parts, and increasing demand for long lifecycle materials in automotive applications.

The automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is segmented by application into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market will be the largest segment of the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market segmented by application, accounting for 72% or $36 billion of the total in 2030. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market will be supported by integration of carbon fiber components during vehicle design stage, increasing adoption of platform-based manufacturing approaches, strong collaboration in material co-development between OEMs and suppliers, rising focus on reducing assembly complexity, expanding investments in automated composite production lines, and growing standardization of carbon fiber components in vehicle architectures.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automotive carbon fiber composites parts market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape vehicle design, material innovation, and manufacturing strategies across the automotive industry.

Increasing Adoption Of Electric Vehicles Driving Demand For Lightweight Materials - The increasing adoption of electric vehicles will become a major driver of growth in the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market by 2030. Electric vehicles require lightweight materials to offset the heavy battery systems and improve driving range, energy efficiency, and overall vehicle dynamics. Carbon fiber composites provide high strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for battery enclosures, structural components, and body panels. As automakers scale up EV production and prioritize efficiency improvements, the integration of carbon fiber materials is expected to increase significantly. As a result, increasing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to contribute to a 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Focus On Vehicle Lightweighting To Meet Emission And Efficiency Targets - The rising focus on vehicle lightweighting will emerge as a critical factor driving the expansion of the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market by 2030. Automakers are under continuous pressure to comply with stringent emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards across major global markets. Carbon fiber composites enable significant weight reduction while maintaining structural integrity and safety, supporting compliance with regulatory requirements. The shift toward lightweight architectures is accelerating the adoption of advanced composite materials in both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles. Consequently, rising focus on vehicle lightweighting to meet emission and efficiency targets is projected to contribute to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For High-Performance And Premium Vehicles - The growing demand for high-performance and premium vehicles will serve as a key growth catalyst for the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market by 2030. Luxury and performance-oriented vehicles increasingly utilize carbon fiber components to enhance speed, handling, and overall driving experience while offering distinctive design aesthetics. Automakers are leveraging carbon fiber not only for functional benefits but also as a premium branding element. As consumer demand for high-end vehicles and performance-driven electric models rises, the use of carbon fiber composites is expected to expand further. Therefore, growing demand for high-performance and premium vehicles is projected to support a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-carbon-fiber-composites-parts-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the brake discs market, the battery housing market, the mirror housing market, the chassis market, the pillars market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $24 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of advanced composite materials in structural and functional components, rising demand for high-performance and durable automotive parts, growing integration of carbon fiber in next-generation vehicle platforms, expanding use in safety-critical components, and increasing investments in scalable composite manufacturing technologies. This surge reflects the automotive industry’s transition toward high-performance, durable, and sustainable material solutions that enhance overall vehicle efficiency and design flexibility.

The brake discs market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the battery housing market by $10 billion, the mirror housing market by $1 billion, the chassis market by $6 billion, the pillars market by $2 billion, and the other types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.