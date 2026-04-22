African Bush Camps Appoints Maija de Rijk-Uys as Group Managing Director

African Bush Camps Maija de Rijk-Uys & Beks Ndlovu Horizontal African Bush Camps Hero Banner Nyamatusi Mana Pool African Bush Camps Somalisa African Bush Camps Kanga Camp

Strategic Hire Signals a New Chapter as African Bush Camps Enters Two Decades of Safari Excellence

We are thrilled to welcome Maija at such an important moment in our journey. As we enter our 20th year of sharing and conserving Africa, this is the right time to strengthen our leadership” — Beks Ndlovu, CEO and Founder of African Bush Camps

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE PROVINCE, SOUTH AFRICA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Bush Camps is proud to announce the appointment of Maija de Rijk-Uys as Group Managing Director, marking a significant strengthening of its leadership team as the company enters its 20th year of safari operations.Maija joins African Bush Camps as a dynamic growth leader with a rare combination of corporate precision and entrepreneurial drive. A Chartered Accountant who began her career at PwC Transactions across Europe and South Africa, she built a strong foundation in complex advisory and strategic transactions before moving into high-growth environments.She later led Travelstart’s expansion into multiple emerging markets, driving international growth beyond South Africa and navigating fast-scaling operations. Her entrepreneurial focus continued with the launch of the PwC Accelerator, where she partnered with some of South Africa’s most innovative start-ups.Most recently, Maija spent nearly a decade as Managing Director at Go2Africa, part of the Nawiri Group, helping shape one of Africa’s most respected travel brands through a period of significant evolution. A former board member of the South African Tourism Board and current board member of Cape Town Tourism, she is widely recognized for her strategic clarity and results-driven leadership.Maija’s appointment reflects African Bush Camps’ continued commitment to strengthening leadership depth as the business evolves from a founder-led safari company into a multi-country organization built on scale, purpose, and operational excellence. It also underscores a broader commitment to female leadership within the tourism and conservation space.With Maija stepping into the role of Group Managing Director, she will lead the day-to-day operations across Sales, Marketing, Finance, Operations, and the African Bush Camps Foundation , ensuring consistent execution of the company’s strategy across its multi-country footprint.Founder and CEO, Beks Ndlovu, will continue to lead the long-term vision, strategy, and external relationships of the business, supported by the Advisory Board, while maintaining overall stewardship of the African Bush Camps brand and mission. Maija will report directly to him.CEO Statement – Beks Ndlovu“We are thrilled to welcome Maija at such an important moment in our journey. As we enter our 20th year of sharing and conserving Africa, this is the right time to strengthen our leadership and set the business up for its next chapter of growth.African Bush Camps has always been built on people, purpose, and a belief that meaningful tourism can drive conservation and community impact. Maija brings not only exceptional experience and commercial strength, but also a leadership style and energy that aligns deeply with who we are and where we are going.This appointment allows us to build greater depth in our organization while I focus more intentionally on long-term vision, relationships, and the continued evolution of our purpose. With Maija on board, we are confident and energized about what lies ahead.”Maija, who was born and raised in Cape Town, will be based in her hometown and officially assumed her role on April 13, 2026.This strengthened leadership structure positions African Bush Camps to elevate operational excellence, scale with confidence, and continue shaping the future of the safari industry.For more information, visit www.africanbushcamps.com About African Bush Camps:Founded in 2006 by Zimbabwean guide Beks Ndlovu, African Bush Camps connects travelers to Southern Africa through authentic, expert-led safari experiences. The company operates luxury safari lodges across Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, set within UNESCO World Heritage Sites and iconic landscapes including the Okavango Delta, Victoria Falls, and Hwange National Park. Through The Collective, a curated network of partner properties across Southern Africa — including Mozambique and South Africa — guests can explore more of the region in a seamless, multi-destination journey. An independent, owner-operated safari company, African Bush Camps is guided by a mission to share and conserve Africa. This commitment is brought to life through the African Bush Camps Foundation, which supports conservation, community development, and sustainability initiatives.

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