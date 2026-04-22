Claudia Taboada selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Claudia Taboada at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midlife Success Mentor™ | High Performance Coach for Women 45+ | Menopause Wellness and Stress Resilience Expert | Creator of the S.T.R.O.N.G. Midlife Success Formula | Award-Winning Speaker | Best-Selling Author | Founder of the Midlife Success Revolution MovementClaudia Taboada, The Midlife Success Mentor™, is a high performance coach for women 45 + with an expertise in menopause and stress-resilience, best-selling author, international speaker, and autism mom who was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and impact in women’s health and empowerment.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Claudia Taboada will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala.Claudia specializes in helping ambitious women 45+—often balancing leadership, motherhood, caregiving, and menopause— build stronger bodies, sharper minds, and unshakable resilience. Her work shifts the conversation away from restriction, burnout, and “just aging”, towards muscle as the metabolic, hormonal, and longevity foundation of midlife power. Through this lens, she helps women operate at their best.She is the creator of the Midlife Success Accelerator, a transformative coaching experience designed to help high-achieving women in midlife reclaim their energy and rebuild their metabolism, strength, and confidence. She integrates evidence-based nutrition, progressive strength training, hormone-smart strategies, sleep and stress optimization, and mindset mastery.At the core of her work is her proprietary S.T.R.O.N.G. Midlife Success Formula, which guides women to develop strength across body, brain, and lifestyle systems— empowering them to not just navigate menopause, but thrive with power, and vitality. In 2026, Claudia is expanding into corporate consulting and speaking—partnering with forward-thinking organizations and HR leaders to better support, retain, and elevate high-performing women navigating menopause and beyond. Because when women are strong in their bodies and minds, they lead with greater clarity, confidence, and impact.Claudia is also the founder of the Midlife Success Revolution, a global movement inspiring women to live fearlessly, age powerfully, and lead resiliently. Her mission is to redefine midlife as a season of reinvention, where women can step into their next chapter as their strongest and most self-actualized selves.A two-time Amazon best-selling author, Claudia wrote Burnout to Unstoppable, a memoir chronicling her journey from caregiver burnout to marathon-finishing entrepreneur. After her son Nico was diagnosed with severe autism at age two, Claudia left her legal career to become his full-time caregiver—an experience that led to profound burnout and the loss of her identity. Through years of self-discovery, neuroscience-based stress management, and holistic self-care, she rebuilt her health and sense of purpose, transforming her adversity into the foundation of her life’s work.Before founding her wellness and coaching company, Claudia earned a B.Sc. in Biochemistry (Nutrition) and an LL.B. in Law from the University of Ottawa and practiced as a labor and employment attorney in Montreal. Today, she blends scientific insight with empathy and practical tools to help driven women 45+ achieve sustainable high performance in midlife and beyond.Beyond her professional achievements, Claudia is a passionate autism advocate who promotes acceptance, inclusion, and opportunity for neurodivergent individuals. She continues to raise awareness about the importance of creating systems that help individuals with autism reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.Claudia credits her perseverance, resilience, and mentors for her success. When she’s not mentoring women or speaking internationally, she enjoys lifting weights, traveling, and spending time with her family. Her message is simple yet powerful: Your next chapter can be your strongest one yet.For more information please visit: https://claudiataboada.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MidlifeRevolutionbyCla-nb6js Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claudia-taboada-216a901bb/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themidlifesuccessmentor/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003827289098 About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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