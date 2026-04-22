ABRAMORAMA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN THEATRICAL RIGHTS TO FLAG DAY

Flag Day Poster

Verité Portrait of Small-Town America and Civic Ritual Set for June 12 Theatrical Launch, Coinciding with Flag Day Weekend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABRAMORAMA announced today the acquisition of North American theatrical rights to Flag Day, a timely and deeply human portrait of community, identity, and tradition in contemporary America. Set in the small farming community of Three Oaks, Michigan — home to the nation’s largest Flag Day parade — Flag Day is a verité portrait of ritual, identity, and belonging in an era of deep political division. Abramorama will release the film theatrically, beginning in New York City on June 12, with additional cities to follow across the country. The June 12 opening strategically aligns with the national lead-up to Flag Day on June 14, underscoring the film’s timely resonance.Produced, edited, and directed by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea, Flag Day unfolds over the course of Flag Day weekend, immersing viewers in the lives of a diverse cross-section of townspeople: veterans, local business owners, marching bands, and volunteers who, for one weekend each June, create an event that is at once nostalgic and reflective of the tensions of our time. Their stories reveal both the beauty and the fragility of community life in a time of polarization. Filmed in an observational, verité style, Flag Day captures moments of humor, conflict, and grace as the community prepares for its defining ritual, offering a ground-level portrait of civic life that holds both the good and the hard truths of being American. This same sensibility extends to the film’s striking poster artwork by acclaimed illustrator Akiko Stehrenberger, whose distinctive, award-winning designs have defined the visual identity of numerous celebrated films.“Flag Day began as an effort to listen closely to a community coming together around a shared tradition, and to better understand what that ritual reveals about who we are,” said Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea. “We’re grateful to the people of Three Oaks for their openness and trust, and to Abramorama for supporting a theatrical release that invites audiences to experience these stories collectively, as they were meant to be seen.”**WE INVITE YOU TO SHARE THE OFFICIAL TRAILER **“We are proud to bring Flag Day to audiences across the country at a moment when conversations about identity, community, and shared values feel more urgent than ever,” said Damon G. Smith, SVP of Business Growth and Creative Strategy, and Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO / President of ABRAMORAMA. “Andrew and Melissa Shea have created a beautifully observed and deeply resonant film that captures the complexity of American life with empathy, nuance, and authenticity. It’s exactly the kind of storytelling we’re passionate about championing.”AB2 Media Group’s theatrical division, ABRAMORAMA, has continued its streak of successful releases, led by The Last Class, the #5 highest-grossing documentary of 2025, and Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It, which opened at Film Forum in February with the #1 per-screen average of the weekend. It was held over multiple weeks due to popular demand and went on to sell out screenings nationwide. The company recently partnered with Sobey Road Entertainment, National Geographic and Disney+ on Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, which launched with a coast-to-coast theatrical screening event and live Q&A simulcast to more than 115 theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Other notable releases include 2DIE4, the company’s first IMAX exclusive feature, as well as Benjamin Flaherty’s Shuffle and Alexis Lloyd's Group – both New York Times Critics’ Picks – and Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, the documentary on the legendary photojournalist executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman.FLAG DAY (United States, 75 minutes – English). Abramorama and Shea Productions present a film by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea “Flag Day”. Production Coordinators Rachel Rozycki and Johnae Strong. Production Sound Mixer Shuling Yong. Music Editor Lorena Perez Batista. Supervising Sound Editor Brad Engleking. Music Supervisor Sean Mulligan. Digital Intermediate Colorist Brandon Thomas. Director of Photography Margaret Byrne. Produced, Edited, and Directed by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea. www.flagdayfilm.com An ABRAMORAMA North American Theatrical Release.About Andrew Shea and Melissa SheaAndrew Shea (Director, Producer, Editor) is an award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter who has enjoyed success in film, television, and theatre. His films have screened at several of the most prestigious and selective film festivals in the world: the Cannes Film Festival Critics Week, the Sundance Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, DOC NYC, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the Austin Film Festival, and SXSW. Andrew is a professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.Melissa Shea (Director, Producer, Editor) is a creative and versatile filmmaker who worked in commercials in Los Angeles before making the switch to feature films. Her narrative and documentary work has screened at major film festivals including Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), DOC NYC, Austin, and Tribeca. Her creative partnership with co-director Andrew Shea began at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, where they collaborated on the short film Take My Breath Away, which was invited to screen in the International Critics’ Week section at the Cannes Film Festival.

Flag Day Trailer

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