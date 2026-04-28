Loyal Source Appoints Federal Healthcare Growth Leader Heidi Bernardo as Sr. Director, Federal Accounts

Heidi Bernardo

Loyal Source welcomes Heidi Bernardo as Senior Director, Federal Accounts, to lead federal healthcare growth across DHS and non‑defense agencies.

Heidi’s deep federal healthcare expertise and growth leadership will help translate mission needs into scalable solutions as we deliver long‑term value for government customers.” — Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal Source

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyal Source , a nationally recognized provider of healthcare and technology solutions for government agencies, today announced that Heidi Bernardo has joined the company as Senior Director, Federal Accounts.Heidi brings more than 20 years of experience leading strategic growth, business development, and partnership initiatives across federal healthcare and defense markets. A proven, results‑driven executive, she has executed enterprise growth strategies that expand market presence, strengthen customer and partner relationships, and deliver results within complex government environments.Most recently, Heidi served as Director of Integrator and Partner Relations and HHS Agency Lead at Philips Healthcare, where she worked closely with senior leadership to shape enterprise strategy across Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA‑H), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).During her tenure, she led the development of innovative product and professional services offerings and built strategic partnerships that accelerated growth across key federal health portfolios. Her leadership at Philips reflects a consistent focus on translating mission needs into scalable, customer‑driven healthcare solutions. Earlier in her career, Heidi held business development leadership roles supporting federal healthcare and defense customers, including Honeywell Technology Solutions, where she contributed to military medical research and health technology initiatives and supported successful contract pursuits. She also held leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, where she led complex, high‑value capture efforts and large, cross‑functional proposal teams supporting federal healthcare, defense, and civilian agencies.In addition to her professional experience, Heidi is actively engaged in industry leadership, having served as co‑chair of the 2024 EDGE@CES Conference hosted by the Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF).In her role at Loyal Source, Heidi will lead federal healthcare growth strategy across DHS and non‑defense agencies, expanding enterprise partnerships and advancing the company’s design‑build‑operate and managed services solutions to support increasingly complex, mission‑critical government healthcare programs.“Heidi’s deep federal healthcare expertise and disciplined growth leadership come at a pivotal time for our customers,” said Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal Source. “Her ability to translate mission requirements into scalable, executable solutions will play a key role as we expand our federal healthcare footprint and deliver measurable, long‑term value to the agencies we support.”Heidi holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Colorado Technical University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from The Pennsylvania State University.About Loyal SourceLoyal Source is a leading provider of healthcare and technology solutions supporting mission‑critical operations for federal, state, and local government agencies worldwide. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company employs more than 2,000 professionals delivering expertise across medical services, engineering, information technology, data analytics, and program management. Named one of Washington Technology’s Top 100 Government Contractors, Loyal Source advances innovative solutions that foster healthier communities and deliver measurable impact. For more information, visit www.loyalsource.com

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