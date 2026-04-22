Melone Hatley, P.C. and CEO Charles Hatley, Esq. Recognized in CoVaBIZ 2026 Best of Business Awards

Maintaining this level of quality and consistency is something we take very seriously, and it continues to drive how we operate and grow.” — Charles Hatley, Esq., CEO

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C., a rapidly expanding family law and estate planning firm serving clients across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, has been recognized in the CoVaBIZ 2026 Best of Business Awards, earning both firm-wide and individual honors that highlight its continued growth and leadership.The firm was named Best Law Firm Overall – Bronze Winner, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate legal services with a client-centered approach. In addition, CEO Charles Hatley, Esq. received two individual distinctions: Top CEO – Silver Winner and Best Local Entrepreneur – Bronze Winner.The CoVaBIZ Best of Business Awards celebrate outstanding businesses and leaders across industries in the coastal Virginia area, recognizing those who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and impact within their communities and beyond.“These recognitions mean a lot to us because they reflect the strength of what we’ve built as an organization,” said Charels Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C. “We’ve grown significantly over the years, and I’m proud of how we’ve scaled the firm while still staying focused on what matters first – delivering consistent, high-quality family law and estate planning services with an unwavering focus on the client experience. From the beginning, our goal has been to build the right systems, invest in our people and create a structure that supports both our clients and our team. Maintaining this level of quality and consistency is something we take very seriously, and it continues to drive how we operate and grow.”Melone Hatley, P.C. has expanded its footprint while continuing to invest in the systems and resources that support both its clients and its team. The firm’s emphasis on clarity and accessibility has helped clients better understand their options as they navigate complex legal matters. Mr. Hatley’s recognition as both a top CEO and entrepreneur reflects his role in shaping the firm’s direction and scaling its operations without losing sight of the client experience that defines its brand.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-founded and owned family law and estate planning firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services for legal matters in the areas of divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

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